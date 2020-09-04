Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases continue to level off among the general public, but schools are seeing infections slowly rise, according to weekly data the Mississippi State Department of Health released Thursday.
State health officials are reporting most area counties have not had an outbreak that originated in schools, although some cases have been detected.
Pike County reported new cases of coronavirus among two teachers and one student, bringing the total to five students and 10 teachers since the start of school in late August.
An additional 14 teachers and 34 students are in quarantine.
The data does not list which schools have infections, although the only two schools holding in-person classes are North Pike and Parklane Academy.
No teacher or student caught the virus at school, according to the data.
Lincoln County school districts reported two new positive cases among students and none among teachers, bringing the total case count there to just eight students. One teacher and 29 students are being quarantined.
Amite County reported no cases among teachers or students and no quarantines. The Amite County School District is doing virtual learning only for the time being, but Amite School Center is holding in-person classes.
Franklin County added a case among its teachers since last week, for a total of six teachers and no students infected, with 10 students and no teachers in quarantine.
Lawrence County reported no additional cases among students or teachers. One teacher is confirmed to have the virus and no others are in quarantine.
Despite the low numbers, Lawrence County is the only area county to report a virus transmission at school.
Walthall County also saw no new infections among students or teachers in the past week. Two students were previously confirmed to have the virus. Walthall County has 15 students and two teachers in quarantine.
Wilkinson County added no teachers or students last week and has not reported any cases of the virus in schools, but there are two teachers in quarantine.
Pike County’s overall infections went up by nine Thursday to 1,154 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Lincoln County added five cases to 986, Lawrence County went up six cases to 412 and Franklin County reported one case to 179. Amite, Walthall and Wilkinson counties all added three cases to 282, 572 and 284, respectively.
The state reported 751 cases Thursday for 85,116 total, with 10 additional deaths, for a total of 2,536 since the onset of the pandemic.
Lincoln County was the only area county that reported a death Thursday, bringing the county's death total to 52.
