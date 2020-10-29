Zeta comes ashore

Hurricane Zeta sped toward landfall as a Category 2 storm Wednesday and quickly lashed southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi with wind and rain throughout the night.
Zeta’s sustained winds strengthened to about 100 mph Wednesday afternoon, and it was quickly moving across the Gulf of Mexico at 20 mph before landfall.
Zeta was forecast to come ashore in southeastern Louisiana and track northeast across southeastern Mississippi throughout the evening before moving across the Southeastern U.S. today.
The speed of the 27th named storm of the hurricane season was seen as a benefit, with officials hoping for a quick encounter with Zeta that will allow for more immediate damage assessment and recovery.
“The good news for us — and look, you take good news where you can find it — the storm’s forward speed is 17 mph. That’s projected to increase, and so it’s going to get in and out of the area relatively quickly, and then we’re going to be able to assess the damage more quickly,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in an interview on The Weather Channel.
“Just get erady to ride this storm out tonight. It’s going to be quick,” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Director Greg Michel said.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed an emergency declaration on Wednesday morning.
“Watch the weather. Be prepared. Emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds — up to 9 feet of surge and winds up to 100 MPH. Stay sharp, stay safe, and pray for God’s protection,” he posted on social media.
Pike and Walthall counties were expected to feel some of Zeta’s effects and were the only two counties in Southwest Mississippi under a tropical storm warning.
Zeta was producing hurricane-force winds up to 35 miles away from its center and tropical-storm-force winds up to 150 miles from the center.
The projected impacts on Southwest Mississippi remained favorable compared to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast, with a peak wind forecast of 10-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph, potentially higher.
Zeta was expected to drop about an inch of rain in the area.
Pike County did not open its storm shelter for Zeta, but shelters throughout southeastern Mississippi opened.
A mandatory evacuation order was issued in low-lying areas of coastal Hancock County. Voluntary evacuations were recommended for flood-prone areas of Hancok and Jackson counties.
