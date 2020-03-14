Pike County supervisors formed a coronavirus task force Friday “to be proactive rather than reactive,” said Supervisor Robert Accardo, who proposed the idea.
Accardo said the county had a similar task force a decade ago with the H1N1 flu strain.
“God blessed us in 2010 and we hope He will again,” Accardo said.
He said the Civil Defense Department will head up the task force, which will work in conjunction with a similar group at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The task force will meet Tuesday afternoon.
Accardo recommended Richard Coghlan and Tina Reed of the Civil Defense Department, Ellen Brannan of the hospital, Steve Sartin of the Mississippi State Department of Health, McComb Fire Chief Gary McKenzie and Sheriff James Brumfield to serve on the panel.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky will represent the board of supervisors on the task force.
Accardo said other people could be added as needed.
“We want to be in front of it and hope it never happens,” he said.
In a related matter, the sheriff’s department established a policy of “proactive precautions” at the jail.
All visitors including inmates must answer a coronavirus screening form about out-of-country trips and encounters with people who might have been exposed to the virus in the past month.
Jail personnel have been educated on the need for frequent and proper handwashing and other hygienic measures.
Alcohol gel dispensers were made readily available to jail personnel.
Deputies were also briefed on preventive measures and provided with “personal protective equipment” designed to prevent infection, according to a sheriff’s memo.
