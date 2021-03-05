McComb is a step closer to making much-needed fire department upgrades, including a new fire truck and an engine for a truck that has been out of commission for two months.
Chief Gary McKenzie presented financing proposals to the city board Tuesday, including one through First Bank and other through Government Capital Corp.
McKenzie gave his support to a 48-month loan from First Bank.
“Certainly, First Bank has the more competitive rate,” he said. “Government Capital gave us a proposal for four years, five years or seven years. We pretty much got the same thing from First Bank, except they threw in a three-year option.”
McKenzie noted that the city has three annual payments left on the last fire truck it bought, which comes out of the department’s insurance rebate fund.
The city would have come up with a way to make those payments as well as the ones for the new truck, he noted.
The total cost of the new truck is about $485,000.
“In previous years, the annual payments have come out of the insurance rebate fund, but as we have discussed over the last couple of months, we are currently making a payment on the last truck we bought out of the insurance rebate fund,” McKenzie said. “There is not enough in that fund to cover two annual payments.”
The board previously voted to distribute half of the city’s $300,000 CARES Act salary reimbursement to the fire department for a down payment on the truck, giving McKenzie the green light to search for a truck.
The other half of the reimbursement went to the police department for body cameras and other equipment.
On top of this issue, the department has had its second oldest fire truck out of commission for two months. It needs a new camshaft and other parts, which could cost over $20,000.
McKenzie said the city would be better served to buy a new engine, which he priced at $30,000.
“This fire truck is 20 years old. By age, it is due for replacement soon, but it is not the one that needs to be replaced now, so we are going to have this truck for a few more years,” he said. “It would be a wise investment to go ahead and replace that engine because we run the risk of having another expensive failure. That is one component we are replacing with that $20,000. We could have another major repair even next week.”
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said her department’s vehicle maintenance fund would cover the expense.
The board is expected to vote on both issue during next Tuesday’s board meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.