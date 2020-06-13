Members of minority populations are dying at a much higher rate than white Mississippians because of the long-term health effects of systemic racism, state health officials said Friday.
Native Americans in Mississippi are more likely than African-Americans or whites to experience tragic healthcare outcomes during the coronavirus pandemic, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
“Native Americans are much more likely to get coronavirus, and when they get it they’re more likely to die,” he said. “That same pattern holds for African-Americans but to a lesser degree.”
Native Americans in the state are falling ill at a rate of 1,585 per 100,000 people, about 700 more than African-Americans.
The mortality rate of coronavirus among Native Americans is significantly higher than that experienced by other Mississippians.
Native Americans die at a rate of 174 per 100,000 compared to 39 per 100,000 African-Americans and just 21 per 100,000 white Mississippians.
Native Americans and African-Americans also die at a much higher rate than whites in Mississippi.
Of the 881 deaths recorded since the outbreak began, 43 were Native American, 449 were African-American and 376 were white.
About half of 1% of Mississippians are of Native American ancestry, according to census data.
Dobbs said the disparity in mortality rates among races statewide is due in large part to racism present in systems of government and health care in Mississippi. He said racial strife is one of the reasons Mississippi has struggled with higher rates of illness and death compared to other states.
“Combatting disparities is a commitment in the department of health and it will be as we continue on in the future,” he said.
He said the long-term physiological effects of racism experienced by minorities can include cardiovascular disease and hypertension among other serious health issues.
“Racism, it has very bad health effects,” Dobbs said. “It worsens cardiovascular problems and other heart issues.”
Since March 11, 19,091 people have fallen sick of coronavirus statewide. Among the ill, 10,169 were African-American, 5,444 were white, 948 were Native American and 62 were of Asian descent.
Statewide, there were 171 individuals in ICU and 94 on ventilators as of Friday afternoon. The health department has distributed the antiviral drug Remdesivir to 40 hospitals and will continue to make the drug available.
After significant technical issues delayed the reporting of new infections and deaths, state health officials announced an increase of 608 cases and 13 deaths Friday. Dobbs said those newfound infections were reported on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Dobbs said ongoing community transmission is threatening the health and safety of Mississippians and asked all residents to wear a mask in public.
“Masks keep businesses open,” he said.
Pike County reported an increase of seven infections Friday and no additional deaths for a total of 11 since March 11.
Gov. Tate Reeves said the pandemic has affected mental health problems, with rates of depression or anxiety and suicide rising.
Reeves said the mental health crisis is as severe as the ongoing pandemic and resulting recession.
“I encourage everyone to reach out to people experiencing isolation and distress,” he said. “Those are diseases of the mind, and they are too-often deadly.”
The stress and sadness associated with lockdowns and isolation forced many into desperate situations, Mississippi State Department of Mental Health Chief of Staff Wendy Bailey said.
“If your feelings start to impact your ability to function each day, we want you to know that you’re not alone and there are resources available to you,” she said. “Mississippians are known for taking care of their neighbors and for being the hospitality state, but at the same time sometimes we want to make sure everybody around us is OK and we forget about ourselves.”
Bailey said the increased stress has prompted an uptick in the use of alcohol and drugs, and that maintaining healthy coping habits like eating a balanced diet, exercising and taking medications regularly are key to a healthy mind.
“We know a lot of times, when people don’t get help it’d because it’s hard to find that help,” she said.
Anyone struggling with substance abuse or addiction or mental health issues is encouraged to visit mentalhealthms.com and standupms.org.
