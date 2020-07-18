Troopers snag pot on I-55

A Madison man is behind bars after state troopers allegedly caught him with 15 pounds of marijuana along with a cache of pot-infused candies along Interstate 55 in Pike County on Tuesday.
Tyrece Q. McDonald, 28, has been charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule 1 narcotics, felony trafficking in controlled substances and speeding.
He was booked into the Pike County jail following his arrest.
Mississippi highway Patrol spokesman Capt. Johnny Poulos said a state trooper allegedly saw McDonald’s northbound Mercedes speeding near the Magnolia exit at 4:29 p.m., pulled him over and searched his car.
Troopers allegedly found 15 pounds of marijuana along with 12 pounds of illegal edible candies.
Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics are assisting with the case.
