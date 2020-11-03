Pike County supervisors agreed Monday to advertise for bids for a solid waste and disposal contract, as the current one with Waste Management is set to expire.
The contract is for five years with a one-year extension.
Supervisors discussed a couple of possible changes to the contract.
Solid waste enforcement officer Richard Coghlan asked supervisors to look into having WM provide customers with trash cans.
“It gets rid of those homemade trash bins that everybody has on the side of the road,” Coghlan said.
Board president Sam Hall suggested requiring WM to pay for damage their trucks cause to roads leading to the county farm disposal site.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry agreed.
“They go through new asphalt in a year. It’s tore all to pieces,” Fortenberry said of Lindberg Road.
In other business, supervisors:
• Renewed a franchise agreement with Cable One, which pays the county 5% of its revenue annually, amounting to about $45,000.
• Granted final approval to a 10-year ad valorem tax exemption for International Paper Co. and Weyerhaeuser NR Co. on equipment added last year. IP added $3.7 worth of equipment and Weyerhaeuser added $940,000. The State Department of Revenue has already approved the exemptions.
• Approved the final inspection of the Old Highway 24 reseal project.
• Accepted a $17,000 payment from Alfa Insurance for a sheriff’s patrol car totaled on Presley Boulevard when a woman in another vehicle turned and struck it. Sheriff James Brumfield said there were no injuries. The funds will go to the sheriff’s budget.
• Authorized the sheriff to sell junked vehicles at a salvage yard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.