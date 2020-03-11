A Mississippi Writers Trail marker honoring Anne Moody will be unveiled in a special ceremony on March 31 in her hometown of Centreville.
Moody was the author of the civil rights-era memoir “Coming of Age in Mississippi.” The marker will present a biographical sketch of her life as a civil rights activist and her work as a writer.
The Mississippi Writers Trail is an initiative of the Mississippi Arts Commission, in partnership with the Community Foundation for Mississippi, Mississippi Book Festival, Mississippi Humanities Council, Visit Mississippi, Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the Mississippi Library Commission.
The Centreville Board of Aldermen recently approved the event, which will take place at 10 a.m. on West Park Street North in The Louis Gaulden and Riquita Jackson Family Memorial Park, across from the Kevin Poole Van Cleave Library, Alderwoman Felicia Williams told organizers.
Moody was born and reared in Centreville.
She died in Gloster in 2015 at the age of 74.
She will now join other famous writers including Eudora Welty, Margaret Walker Alexander, Elizabeth Spencer, William Faulkner, Tennessee Williams, Shelby Foote, Walker Percy and Ida B. Wells, all of whom have Writers Trail markers.
The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Roscoe Barnes III, chairman of the Anne Moody History Project, which began as a project of the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, where Barnes is a chaplain.
Participants in the unveiling ceremony will include Centreville Alderman John Moore, Finch Elementary Student Mykenlii Williams, former Centreville Mayor Larry Lee, Alderwoman Felicia Williams, and Soloist Alicia Packnett. Speakers will include Mississippi Humanities Council executive director Stuart Rockoff, Alcorn State University assistant history professor Dr. Yulonda Sano and Wilkinson County School District Superintendent Dr. Chavis L. Bradford.
