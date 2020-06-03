Pike County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count grew by just one on Tuesday as the Mississippi State Department of Health’s mobile testing site returned to McComb.
Mississippi had 16,020 cases of the coronavirus, with 28 new recorded deaths Monday, bringing the total to 767. State health officials said 10 of the newly reported deaths were attributed to an influx of death certificate reports.
Pike County now has 204 cases and 11 deaths. Lincoln County gained four new cases for a total of 270. Its death count remained at 29.
Lawrence County reported 105 cases and one death, Walthall rose to 61 cases, Amite had 64, Wilkinson had 85 and Franklin had 29.
Meanwhile, residents from across Southwest Mississippi showed up at the Pike County Health Department on Tuesday to get screened for the virus.
Officials at the testing site said 22 people had signed up for testing before medics with the Mississippi National Guard started administering the test at noon. They said others were setting up appointments for testing throughout the day.
