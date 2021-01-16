Pike County supervisors agreed Friday to send a letter to the Magnolia town board offering to give the library to the town, which would clear up ownership questions and hopefully lead to much-needed repairs.
The decision came after the Magnolia board held a special called meeting Thursday night and sent supervisors a memo calling on a new agreement to determine who’s responsible for library upkeep. Currently the building has rotten wooden posts and boards, among other problems.
According to an agreement passed in the 1970s by both boards, the county would pay for insurance while the town is responsible for upkeep and repairs.
However, Thursday’s memo by Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee raised questions about who owns what. She also said the old agreement is outdated.
“The City of Magnolia is concerned about the condition of the Magnolia Public Library,” she wrote. “The building that houses the library is owned by Pike County. The real property is owned by the City of Magnolia.
“The 1978 agreement between the City of Magnolia and Pike County requiring the City to repair and maintain the building is no longer viable. However, a City library is an important part of any developing community. Therefore, the City of Magnolia is open to entertaining written proposals from the Pike County Board of Supervisors for maintenance and operation of the library in order to have the library open and accessible to the community.”
After reading the memo, Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky said ownership questions need to be resolved.
“If we don’t own it, we shouldn’t be paying insurance,” he said. “That part needs to be cleared up, who owns the building.”
At a previous supervisors meeting, board attorney Wayne Dowdy produced a deed showing where the land was sold to the town prior to construction of the library.
Dowdy said Friday that usually when someone owns land, they also own anything they later build on it.
Supervisor Sam Hall, participating via telephone, said, “I think we should consider just signing it over to the City of Magnolia. I think that would end all the problems.”
Town alderman Joe Cornacchione, who attended the supervisors meeting, said he thinks the town board would accept it.
“They’re willing to take the library,” he said. “The board feels like if it was their library, they would maintain it.”
However, he said other town board members want to wait until after municipal elections in June to do anything — an opinion Cornacchione disagreed with.
“There’s no reason we can’t find a little bit of money in Magnolia to fix a few posts,” he said.
He also said he believes the old agreement is in effect until either board withdraws from it with 60 days notice.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo suggested the town apply for a Community Development Block Grant or USDA Rural Communities grant to fix the library.
Supervisors agreed to have county administrator Tami Dangerfield write a letter to Magnolia offering to donate the building to the town.
