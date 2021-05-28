A crash on Interstate 55 in Lincoln County killed a truck driver from Brandon early Thursday, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
John Tuten, 72, died in the wreck that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
Tuten was northbound in a 2009 Volvo tractor-trailer and Rebecca Veaughn, 22, of Ocean Springs, also was headed north in a 2001 Toyota Solara.
Both vehicles apparently struck each other, causing Tuten’s rig to leave the road and hit several trees, said MHP spokesman Trooper Craig James.
Tuten died at the scene.
