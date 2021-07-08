GLOSTER — Aldermen named Shalonda Weathersby as the new town clerk at a board meeting Tuesday. Weathersby replaces Monzella Tickles, who recently retired.
Weathersby, 37, is a graduate of Amite County High School and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She went to work for the town of Gloster on July 20, 2016, as a police dispatcher, later becoming deputy town clerk.
Aldermen hired Tamiko Hamilton to replace Weathersby as deputy clerk.
Aldermen also reappointed Roger Arnold as town judge, Angela Cockerham board attorney, David Wilkerson prosecutor, Patricia Brown court clerk, Gary Sterling town superintendent and Roy Jackson fire chief.
Alderman Tommie Lee is mayor pro tempore and fire commissioner. Mayor Jerry Norwood was named police commissioner.
Other aldermen’s duties included Betty Green over utilities, Patricia Monroe cemeteries and sanitation, Michael McClain streets and beautification, and Inez Bell buildings and parks.
In other business, aldermen:
• Hired Aerielle Lee as a police officer and agreed to advertise for a part-time dispatcher.
• Hired Michael Carter with the water, sewer and gas department and promoted Robert Sanders from part-time to full-time.
• Hired George Blackmon part-time in the street department.
• Scheduled a public hearing on the 2021 budget and tax levy 9 a.m. Aug. 9, and agreed to hold a budget workshop at 5 p.m. that day.
• Agreed to publish a list of delinquent taxes and hold a land sale 9 a.m. Aug. 30.
• Designated midnight as closing time for all business events.
• Agreed to send letters to Willie and Diane Catling to clean property at 419 Magnolia St. and Carey Ford to clean property at 1408 Holly St.
