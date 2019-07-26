Republican candidates for Senate District 37 took the stage to discuss their platforms and respond to questions and comments during a forum sponsored by Pike County Republican Party Tuesday night at the St. Andrew’s Activity Center.
On the ballot are Amite Countians Milton Burris and Kevin Wells, Morgan Halford-Poore of Meadville and Natchez resident Melanie Sojourner. Poore did not participate in the forum.
The nominee will face Natchez resident William E. Godfrey in the November general election.
The winner will replace longtime Sen. Bob Dearing, D-Natchez, who is not seeking re-election.
Sojourner announced that she would run for the position after Dearing, who had held the position consistently since 1980, announced that he would not seek re-election in 2019.
Sojourner is the only person in the race to have previously heald the seat. She unseated Dearing in 2011, and Dearing ran again and won the seat back in 2015.
Sojourner noted that she was the first Republican to hold the seat in 150 years.
Sojourner said her upbringing on a sixth-generation dairy farm in Adams County helped her identify the needs of the people of Mississippi. After graduating from LSU, she started several small businesses including both startups and national franchises.
While serving in the Legislature, she led a coalition on economic development in southwest Mississippi and spearheaded domestic violence legislation that still stands today, she said.
Sojourner said that her No. 1 mission is job creation and minimizing the “burdens and regulations that suppress small business.”
n n n
Milt Burris stressed the importance of creating jobs in Southwest Mississippi, noting that some residents move away for economic reasons.
“We’ve got to make it easier to make a living here,” he said.
Burris hopes to encourage investment in southwest Mississippi and supports implementing tax incentives toward that end.
“We’ve got to use state legislation to create an environment conductive to outside investment,” Burris said.
Above all else, Burris wants to serve the community.
“I believe in public service,” he said.
n n n
Kevin Wells is an entrepreneur originally from Baton Rouge who moved here in 1984 after spending summers in Amite County.
He first opened a business in McComb, Mississippi Office Environments, in 1976. He sold that business 17 years later and never looked back.
“For 33 years, I have never had a declining year of revenue,” he said.
Wells, who considers himself pro-life, pro-gun and pro-landowner, said his Christian values will steer how he governs.
If elected, Wells said that he would like to abolish the state income tax or at least begin a study on the matter. Additionally, “all corporate taxes are a burden on the consumer,” he said.
He would also seek to cut sales taxes on groceries to protect the working poor. Additionally, Wells would like to introduce tax breaks for volunteer firefighters.
n n n
Taking questions from the audience, none of the candidates said they would support raising the gas tax, which has remained at 18 cents per gallon since 1987 and has been pitched as an effort by business leaders as a way to pay for the state’s infrastructure needs.
And all three candidates expressed stern disagreement with a recent City of McComb resolution to reduce penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Wells, who considers himself pro-life, pro-gun and pro-landowner, said his Christian values will steer how he governs.
If elected, Wells said that he would like to abolish the state income tax or at least begin a study on the matter. Additionally, “All corporate taxes are a burden on the consumer,” he said.
He would also seek to cut sales taxes on groceries to protect the working poor. Additionally, Wells would like to introduce tax breaks for volunteer firefighters.
n n n
Taking questions from the audience, none of the candidates said they would support raising the gas tax, which has remained at 18 cents per gallon since 1987 and has been pitched as an effort by business leaders as a way to pay for the state’s infrastructure needs.
And all three candidates expressed stern disagreement with a recent City of McComb resolution to reduce penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.