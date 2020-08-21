State seeks jobless aid

Gov. Tate Reeves announced his action Thursday to get the gears turning on disbursing federal unemployment funds, but those making under $100 a week in state unemployment benefits will miss out on the $300 boost coming from the feds.
“Today Mississippi will be applying for the additional lost wages assistance from the Trump administration,” he said. “We will be able to use our current payments as the match and we will see how it works for the next few weeks. It will be back paid through the beginning of August, starting when this new program is complete.
“I am incredibly grateful for President Trump stepping in, and I hope this will be helpful for families in need.”
The $300 coming from the federal government is part of a second round of emergency unemployment assistance through an executive order signed by Trump.
It replaces $600 in weekly jobless aid that Congress had approved at the beginning of the pandemic that expired in July.
While some states are providing $100 to match the federal $300 benefit, Reeves said Mississippi cannot afford that, noting that would cost the state an estimated $45 million a week.
Reeves said the maximum the state would pay in weekly unemployment benefits is $235 — unchanged since before the pandemic. With that, maximum weekly unemployment benefits in Mississippi will be $535.
“If you are unemployed and you have an opportunity to go back to your job or get another job, please do so. These benefits will run out,” Reeves said. “It’s federal guidelines. If you make less than $100, you are not eligible for the $300.
“If you were eligible for the pandemic unemployment assistance, you are not automatically eligible for this new amount. You have to have been laid off from COVID.”
Reeves said the state does not know when the $300 assistance will run out, but he noted that the funding has a $75 billion cap.
“If a number of states follow our lead and apply for this additional assistance, It is highly likely that the money will run out,” he said. “We have to apply and get approved. This is not a done deal ... but we do anticipate that we will be approved.”
Reeves also said the state reinstated the work search requirement for those looking to get benefits.
The state reported an increase of 894 cases on Thursday for a total of 75,499 since the beginning of the pandemic, along with an increase of 27 deaths for a total of 2,190.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that while the numbers are higher than he would like, there is still an encouraging downward trend in hospitalizations and in weekly case averages.
“When you look at our other indicators besides cases we are seeing some downward trends,” he said.
Reeves said there are 852 people in hospitals with the virus. He said there are 276 patients in ICU beds, which also is down.
Byers said around 2,000 students and 200 teachers and staff are in quarantine. He said about 140 schools have reported to the state out of nearly 1,200 schools in Mississippi.
“We still have some work to do to get schools on board reporting to us,” he said.
Byers said that most of the cases in schools came from parties and sleep-overs.
In other coronavirus news, Pike County saw an increase of 11 cases Thursday for a total of 1,052, Amite rose by four cases to 257, Franklin added one case for 159 total, Lawrence County rose by two to 369, Lincoln rose by seven to 903, Walthall rose by five to 539 cases and Wilkinson added three for a total of 244.
