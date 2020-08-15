Pike County supervisors adopted a $41.9 million annual budget and tax levy Friday, including a 2-mill increase, though not without dissent.
The board will advertise the plan and hold a public hearing 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The budget remains pretty much as it was originally proposed by county administrator Tami Dangerfield, with no employee pay raises and few increases other than health insurance.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry praised county officials and employees for doing their jobs during COVID-19.
“I know we’d love to give everybody raises and give everybody money, but 2020 has been a tight year,” Fortenberry said.
Supervisors also commended Dangerfield for her work on the budget.
“I think Mrs. Dangerfield has done an excellent job of putting this together,” said Supervisor Robert Accardo.
“We’re blessed to have Mrs. Dangerfield in this position,” agreed board president Sam Hall. “Coming in as new board members, she made everything easy.”
As for the tax hike, “If we do have to increase the mills, it’s primarily because of insurance, and we have no control over insurance,” Hall said. “Because of COVID, we had revenues decline. We’ve done all we can do. We don’t want to cut services.”
“I appreciate the confidence and accolades that y’all gave me this morning,” Dangerfield said. “I have put countless hours into this.”
She said she tried to make the budget “equal with no exceptions.”
Supervisors did tweak the budget by moving $8,400 normally given to the National Guard to the general fund.
That prompted Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky to vote against the budget.
“Evidently that National Guard (funding) was put in there for some reason, and I would like to know the reason why before we take it out,” Bowsky said.
Dangerfield said she checked records back to the 1990s as well as asking prior county administrators but couldn’t find the original reason for the allocation.
Accardo noted that the prior board donated land to the Guard for an armory in Gateway Industrial Park.
“I’m certainly not anti-National Guard,” Accardo said. “I’m a member of the Pike County Military Support Group.”
Sheriff James Brumfield objected to the removal of money from his travel fund.
“I would like to keep it where it was because there were some schools we did not go to because of COVID,” Brumfield said.
Dangerfield said she moved $18,000 from sheriff’s department travel to inmate expenses, and noted the overall sheriff’s budget increased.
The sheriff’s office budget tops $2.6 million, plus $2 million for custody of prisoners and $237,000 for central dispatch.
Accardo suggested putting the $8,400 National Guard money into the sheriff’s travel account, but Hall said that wouldn’t be fair to other departments.
“I just want to keep the cars rolling,” Accardo said. “The other departments are well funded.”
Brumfield told supervisors, “I want the citizens of Pike County to know I do not appreciate what was cut from our budget. We’re going to do our job, and that’s all I’m going to say.”
The proposed countywide tax levy would be 62.46 mills, plus 1 mill for garbage and solid waste and 2.5 for the volunteer fire fund. That does not include municipal and school taxes.
A 2-mill tax hike will increase property taxes $20 on a $100,000 house, as well as raise car tag costs.
