A Southwest Mississippi natives’s book about growing up on an Amite County farm recently won a major literary award.
Janice Ellis’ book, “From Liberty to Magnolia: In Search of the American Dream,” won the New York City Big Book Award in the category of Women’s Issues.
The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.
“From Liberty to Magnolia: In Search of the American Dream” recounts the journey of an African-American woman from rural, segregated Mississippi through academia, corporate America and politics and her success while facing racism and sexism.
It also broadly tells the story of the impacts of the Civil Rights Act and Equal Rights Amendment.
Ellis’ book won among entries from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.
“We are happy to highlight these books, recognize their excellence, and share their achievements.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.
This is one of three major awards Ellis’s book has won.
Earlier this year, “From Liberty to Magnolia” received the Grand Prize Journey Award for Narrative Nonfiction from Chanticleer International Book Reviews.
Chanticleer says in its review, “Through fluid and skillful writing, Ellis recounts the battles she encountered due to her skin color or due to her gender. ... The story is hopeful and inspirational, yet there are painful passages for both writer to recount and reader to absorb.”
“From Liberty to Magnolia” also received the Gold Medal Award for Nonfiction Books from the Non Fiction Authors Association, the highest award bestowed for nonfiction authors.
The Association said, “Dr. Ellis has written a book that will inspire and challenge you to put forth your best and to not waiver for long when life has its way. Her new book, “From Liberty to Magnolia: In Search of the American Dream,” brings you to tears at the injustice, tears with her triumphs, and a belief that walking a path of faith can bridge the gap between the two as it paves the way for the next steps. Dr. Ellis’s book will light a path for young women and young men who want to live a life with purpose, morality and caring for all fellow human beings.”
Ellis helped integrate Millsaps College in Jackson, where she earned a bachelor’s degree. She received her master’s and doctorate from University of Wisconsin.
She became an executive in a government agency, then at large pharmaceutical company before becoming president and CEO of her own marketing firm and president and CEO of a child advocacy agency.
She has written for the Kansas City Star, Milwaukee Business Journal, community newspapers, radio stations, national trade publications and has published in the online magazines USAonRace.com and RaceReport.com.
She writes regularly at JaniceSEllis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.