Longtime Southwest Mississippi Community College stage band director Shelton Whittington will be honored as the college’s Alumnus of the Year during homecoming activities today.
Other honorees include Maleke Fowler and Dr. Dennis Prowell, who will be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame, and T.W. Bearden, who will be inducted into the Foundation Hall of Fame.
Southwest will recognize its alumni and foundation honorees during a ceremony at 3 p.m. in the Horace C. Holmes Student Union Auditorium, followed by a meet-and-greet in the student union lobby at 4.
The honorees and homecoming court also will be recognized at halftime during the football game against Co-Lin, which kicks off at 5.
Here’s a look at this year’s honorees.
Shelton Whittington
Whittington was born in the Busy Corner community to Ray and Irene Whittington. He has been married to the former Sissy Durham for 23 years. He graduated in 1968 from Southwest Mississippi Junior College with an Associate of Arts degree. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in music education from Mississippi State University.
Upon graduation, Whittington began teaching at Southwest and received his master’s of music education degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.
In his 38-year tenure at Southwest, he taught music theory and was director of bands, including the marching and stage bands. “Mr. Whitt,” as he came to be known, led annual Christmas and spring stage band shows, which became famous in the area and drew thousands of people.
Though no admission was charged, Whittington started a tradition of collecting donations and stuffed bears to distribute to local nursing home residents and the Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, with some 40,000 stuffed bears were distributed to young and old.
He is a member of the National Junior College Music Association, the Mississippi Music Educators Association, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and Mississippi Music Teachers Association. He was named SMCC’s Teacher of the Year.
Maleke Fowler
Fowler was raised in Maringouin, La., where he mastered his athletic ability through chores, responsibilities and country living.
He is the son of Alfred Bessix and Wanda Fowler and grandson of the late Phillip and Lucille Bessix and George and Iridean Fowler and is married to Kontonia Fowler with two children, Malaina and Ian.
Fowler graduated from North Iberville High in Rosedale, La., in 1993. He was a three-sport athlete and became one of the greatest athletes in the schools’ history, making All-District and All-Parish in football, basketball and baseball, and All-State honorable mention in basketball.
He received a scholarship to SMCC, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree.
His batting average was .339, and he broke both the single season and career stolen bases records his freshman year (42) and sophomore year (80 total).
After graduation, he attended Nicholls State University, where his career batting average was .320 and he broke the single-season stolen base record (60) and led the NCAA in stolen bases during the 1996 season.
He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 26th round and played eight seasons. He climbed as high as the sixth prospect within the Orioles organizations before injuries.
Once his professional career ended, he became an educator and coach.
He is vice president of Gulfport Little in Florida, mentors for 500/5000 Role Model, was a baseball instructor at IMG Baseball Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the Baseball Factory in Columbia, Md., and at several facilities and travel ball organizations throughout South Florida.
He was the head coach at St. Petersburg Catholic High School and Admiral Farragut Military Academy in St. Petersburg, Fla.
He also earned his bachelor’s degree in educational studies from the University of South Florida-St. Petersburg.
Dennis A. Prowell
Prowell, the owner of Prowell Chiropractic Clinic in Chicago, is a 1974 graduate of McComb High School, where he lettered in basketball and in track and field and won the south state high jump title.
He received a basketball scholarship at Southwest Mississippi Junior College, where coach Oliver Young led the Bears to runner-up state champions in 1976.
Prowell again ranked second place in the high jump competition while competing for Southwest in 1976.
He received a basketball scholarship to attend Millsap’s College, where was the leading rebounder and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry.
Prowell graduated from National Chiropractic College in Lombard, Ill., in 1993, receiving a bachelor’s degree in human science and a chiropractic doctorate degree He opened his first clinic that year.
Prowell is also a naprapath physician and practiced for 10 years before completing his chiropractic studies.
He received his doctorate in 1983 from the College of Naprapathy in Chicago and went on to receive clinical awards and commendations from both colleges.
Prowell was featured in Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
He is certified in acupuncture therapy, craniosacral therapy, manipulation under anesthesia therapy and is a nutritional consultant.
He has been an active member of the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago for more than 29 years.
He volunteered at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry, as a physician at Chicagoland Health Fairs, for Senior Support Care, and is president of the Black Association of Chicagoland Chiropractors, member of the Illinois Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Association and the Southwest Junior College Alumni Association.
He is married to the former Cheryl Boose of Meridian, and they have three children and 13 grandchildren.
T.W. Bearden
Bearden retired after 38 years of service with the Mississippi State Tax Commission, which he served as division director of real property and coordinator of educational activities for the property assessment bureau of the Office of Property Tax.
He is the first Mississippi State Tax Commission employee to receive the Mississippi Assessment Evaluator designation.
While employed with the Tax Commission, he served as Tylertown and Walthall County’s “unofficial ambassador” in his travels around the state.
He lives on the family farm with his beloved dog, Vira. He is a member of Enon Baptist Church and attends New Bethel Jesus Name Church.
He is a graduate of Tylertown High School and received his Associate of Arts degree from Southwest Mississippi Community College in 1969.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1971.
He was selected to Who’s Who and served as a sophomore class officer while at Southwest, and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the Baptist Student Union.
Bearden continues to be involved with Southwest as an active alumni association member and served on the Alumni Association Board of Directors for several years.
He is an active member of the SMCC Foundation and served as a board member. Through the years he has personally recruited a large number of students to attend SMCC.
Bearden also serves on the college’s board of trustees.
In 2002, he received the Walthall Chamber of Commerce’s Paul Pittman Award. He also received the Community Service Award from the Mississippi Chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
For more than 30 years, he was a member of the Tylertown High School Football Boosters Club and served as the club’s president for two years.
Bearden attended a grant-writing workshop as a representative of the Walthall Chamber of Commerce and procured a directory listing grants available to the town.
Because of his efforts, Tylertown received and completed a half million-dollar renovation of its historic town square, and the town completed a $10,000 crepe myrtle tree planting project.
He is a member of the Walthall County Economic Development Authority.
He was named 2010 SMCC Alumnus of the Year.
