McComb officials put the brakes on hiring an outside law firm to conduct a third internal investigation during a special-called meeting Tuesday.
The board voted 4-2 to table hiring Hattiesburg law firm Jackson, Tullos, Rogers & Morgan PLLC to conduct the probe.
Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voted to table. Selectmen Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron opposed.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the board tabled the matter because selectmen said they had authorized neither him nor the city administrator to reach out to law firms. He said the board asked the interim board attorney to contact a law firm and bring it back for a vote.
In a meeting last week, Brock asked the board to rescind and close the internal investigation because they city had not found a firm to conduct the investigation after weeks of searching.
City officials haven’t identified who the third investigation is targeting, but Brock indicated at a recent meeting that the probe prevents him from doing “what I need to do.”
“This is nothing more than an unintentional stalling tactic for me not to move forward with what I need to do,” Brock said last week. “The employee is making this claim as a stall tactic so we can’t move forward with other actions.”
Lockley also noted that one of the law firms he contacted declined to work on the investigation due to ties with Brock.
This comes after multiple attempts to squash the investigation and other failed attempts to release the findings of the first two investigations.
City sources said the first investigation involved Lockley and former interim City Administrator Ebony Ross, who is now suing the city for alleged wrongful termination. The second investigation allegedly involved harassment of city employees and Johnson sources reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.