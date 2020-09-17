The Summit Town Council unanimously approved the town’s $2.2 million budget for the coming fiscal year at Tuesday’s recessed meeting, including a 10% raise for most town employees.
Mayor Percy Robinson called it “one of the largest pay raises ever given in the Town of Summit.” The council had previously discussed a 9% raise before the recessed meeting.
Council Member Pauline Monley, before moving to accept the budget, noted that raises for department heads can be considered in six months.
The 10% raise includes full-time and part-time employees, Robinson said.
The budget, which plans for expenditures and a total year-end balance of $2,225,108, covers the fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021.
There was no opposition among the council on setting the millage rate, with no changes and no tax increases, at 39.35 mills. Thirty-six mills will go to the general fund, and 3.35 mills will go to debt service.
The council also unanimously ratified the final payment of $4,961.50 to T.L. Wallace Construction for completion of the Wastewater Generator Project. The final payment was contingency money the town held back until everything was done with the project, which included putting in a cover to access groundwater.
The generator, located at the wastewater treatment facility, services the whole town, Robinson said.
Robinson also confirmed for Council Member Joe Lewis that the town did receive an itemized list from T.L. Wallace detailing warranty information and which agencies are responsible for which repairs.
Carol Ann McMorris, president of Summit Partnership, spoke to the council and audience about the upcoming Summit Fall Festival, set for Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival has run for over 35 years, and 35 vendors had signed up to sell their wares as of Tuesday night. McMorris also listed five food vendors, musical guests Keys vs. Strings and Hippies in the End Zone, a new home baker’s contest, and a scarecrow decorating contest among this year’s lineup.
Although only town business’ scarecrows will be eligible for judging, McMorris encouraged participation from all who are interested.
