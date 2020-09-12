Tropical Depression 19 could menace Southwest Mississippi as Tropical Storm Sally early next week. Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance that formed over the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon sits due south of the area but had little chance of forming in a major threat over the next few days.
Tropical Depression 19 was sitting on southeast Florida’s doorstep about 80 miles out from Miami on Friday afternoon, with sustained winds of 35 mph,
A tropical storm watch was issued for parts of southeastern Florida.
The storm was moving about 8 mph toward the center of the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move toward land by Monday.
The tropical depression is expected to bring about 1 to 3 inches of rain and as much as 5 inches in some areas across central and southern Florida.
The depression was expected to become a tropical storm over the weekend, make landfall and dump heavy rain over parts of Florida as well as Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and eastern Texas.
The center of the storm was projected to reach Southwest Mississippi as a tropical depression on Wednesday afternoon.
The latest weather development comes as six tropical systems, including tropical storms Paulette and Rene, were in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
While the depression and disturbance come toward the Gulf, Tropical Storm Paulette was projected to become a hurricane over the weekend and head toward the Eastern United States before turning away from land completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.