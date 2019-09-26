TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors could lower their health insurance premiums for the next year, but that might cost county workers in the long run.
Insurance agent Les Lampton told supervisors Sept. 18 that United Healthcare had quoted $471.50 per month plus a $54.50 per month gap plan, undercutting the $529.73 per month and $84 per month gap plan the county now has through Humana.
He said Humana’s quote for the next premium year, which starts Nov. 1, was a 7 percent drop from this year’s premiums, saving about $34 per month.
Humana representatives “said they weren’t going to play that game and compete with United Healthcare,” Lampton said, noting that the company had proposed a 1.5 percent premium increase until he called about United’s quote.
He said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi again refused to offer a quote for the county’s insurance coverage.
Switching back to United, which held the county’s insurance coverage until Humana took over, would cut employees’ out-of-pocket expenses to $1,250 from $1,500, and eliminate copays for emergency room visits, while Humana has a $350 ER copay.
However, the ER coverage still worries Lampton.
“A lot of your people go to the ER,” Lampton said. “The doctors contracted with the emergency room at Walthall General Hospital are out-of-network from United Healthcare. If you change back to United, people who need the emergency room had better head to Southwest in McComb or something.”
He said United urges its customers to use Teledoc, a phone or online system that connects patients and doctors for simple diagnoses and allows for prescriptions to be sent to local pharmacies electronically.
“I just worry about educating your employees about that,” Lampton said. “We just got them trained on Humana, and we’ll have to train them again if you go back to United.”
Supervisors postponed further consideration of the insurance coverage to Oct. 7.
In other business, the board:
• Learned the county did not pay its 16th Section leases to the school district this year.
Board attorney Conrad Mord, who is also the school board’s attorney, said the school district’s auditor had discovered the lapse and flagged it.
The county has several voting precincts on 16th Section land, as well as the new shooting range.
• Set a public hearing at 1 p.m. Nov. 4 on adopting a floodplain ordinance.
• Received an estimate of $107,000 for courthouse renovations — including paing, window glazing, flooring and wiring upgrading — proposed under a Mississippi Department of Archives and History grant from architect Johnny Waycaster of Natchez.
Allen Laird of Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District said a 20% match by the county would be about $21,000.
• Learned Donnie Poole and Travis Greer left their positions as jailers and would be replaced by Christopher Haley and Broderick Magee.
• Gave permission to Sheriff Kyle Breland to pay for lights and decals for a new patrol car out of the current’s year’s budget, including $1,700 to Victor’s Tint and Graphics and $3,300 to Wizard Electronics.
• Approved an annual access fee to LeadsOnline for the sheriff’s department.
• Heard that the Department of Homeland Security should give the county a decision on its application for grant funds for a generator and air conditioning at the old armory no later than November.
• Approved additions and deletions from the county inventory.
• Approved a $35,267.40 payment to Smith Painting for painting, leak repair and restroom fixes.
• Paid Randy Alexander $860 for clay gravel.
• Approved raises for employees in the tax assessor’s office, which Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn included in her budget for the new year.
• Approved travel for Hilburn to the state tax assessors’ conference in Starkville.
