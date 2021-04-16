Pike County supervisors asked their road superintendent Thursday to look at a list of roads for inclusion in a proposed updated ordinance banning through-trucks.
Board president Robert Accardo said 18-wheelers have been taking shortcuts on county roads, sometimes damaging public and private property. He suggested expanding the county ordinance, which currently lists 10 roads where unauthorized big trucks are not allowed.
Accardo added four roads to the list, mainly connecting Highway 98 and 44.
Exempt from the ordinance would be school buses, utility company trucks, local delivery trucks, as well as those covered under a state farm-to-market exemption such as log trucks.
“This would affect through-trucks, and local traffic would not be affected by this,” Accardo said.
Road superintendent Wendall Alexander suggested adding 15 or so other “tie-in roads” that should be included as well.
Once a list of roads is finalized, board attorney Wayne Dowdy will fine-tune the ordinance. Signs will go up banning through-trucks and listing weight limits.
Supervisors stressed they aren’t targeting local truckers.
“I just don’t want us to become hindrances to trucks making their deliveries,” said Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky.
“Right now I just don’t anticipate any problems because what we’re doing here is excluding any local deliveries, local trucks, service trucks,” Accardo said.
“I don’t want any of our local guys, truckers, 18-wheelers, to think we’re trying to hurt them,” said Supervisor Lee Fortenberry. “I think these are mostly interstate truckers who use GPS.”
“We’re not anti-truck,” Accardo said. “We’re just anti-damage to county infrastructure.”
Confederate graves discussed
In other business, supervisors:
• Voted 3-1 to approve annual payments to cemeteries for maintenance of graves of Confederate soldiers, including $60 each to Allen and East Union cemetery associations and $100 each to Holmesville and Magnolia. Bowsky opposed, saying the same should apply to graves of all soldiers, not just Confederates. Dowdy said state law authorizes the payments. County administrator Tami Dangerfield said the check to Allen Cemetery Association usually comes back uncashed and she hasn’t been able to locate a representative. Supervisor Jake Gazzo was absent.
• Noted the retirement of buildings and grounds supervisor Jimmie Willoughby and advertised for a replacement. Willoughby has worked for the county since 1982.
• Heard a sales pitch from Samantha Raner of Kenworth trucks.
• Received a letter of thanks from the town of Osyka for paving town streets. The town purchased materials for the work.
• Agreed to apply for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant.
• Noted the hiring of Stephen Wildey in the road department.
• After an executive session, approved a contract with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to train a sheriff’s deputy as a narcotics agent.
