Pike County, up to this year, has operated its 25 polling precincts with five or six workers each, a minimum of 125 workers.
With federal funds helping to cover an extra worker at each precinct to help clean and sanitize voting machines and other surfaces in the precincts to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, Pike County will have more than 150 pollworkers this year, county election commission chair Trudy Berger said.
Of those pollworkers, about 70, or almost half of them, will be working the polls for the first time.
“We had about 85 new prospects, and about 70 of those came to training,” Berger said. “A lot of the credit goes to the articles (on pollworkers) in the Enterprise-Journal. We got some from the Secretary of State’s office as well, but a lot were due to the Enterprise-Journal.”
She said each precinct will now have two bailiffs to help manage the anticipated crowds of voters, and each precinct has the supplies necessary to protect pollworkers and voters.
Knowing they would be protected helped some new pollworkers decide to jump into the pool.
“I don’t have any virus concerns,” said new worker Norma Hodges. “We’re going to wear masks and keep hand sanitizer near us. As long as the others around me wear a mask, we should be fine.”
She said she had no particular reason for being a pollworker, but she would likely continue to offer herself to work the polls.
“They needed pollworkers, and I agreed to do it,” she said. “I could keep working elections after this. There’s no reason I shouldn’t.”
Arial Bates, 32, who works for A Clear Path mental health complex, said she hoped to encourage more young people to turn out to vote. She’s taking a day off work to be able help voters “so my face and other new faces can be seen.”
McComb Selectman Ronnie Brock approached Bates about being a pollworker and put her in touch with Berger.
“I’m anxious and excited,” she said. “I’m hoping the outcome is what we all need. I’d like to see each and every citizen come out to vote.”
Seth Nieman, 24, is another young first-time pollworker using a day off to help on Election Day.
In his case, the Washington, D.C., public affairs consulting firm he is working for remotely has given all its workers Election Day off. COVID-19 played a significant role in his decision to work the polls.
“I knew a lot of other people would be hesitant, and there was a high possibility there would be a lack of interest so they would need more workers,” Nieman said. “It’s an opportunity to help the community.
“I knew there were two things I could do on Election Day, watch the (election) horse race on television or help the community. I decided to do the latter of those options.”
He said he will serve at West McComb Baptist Church, mostly handing out access cards for the voting machines.
Like Bates, he said he hoped he could encourage younger voters to turn out.
“A lot of the time at the polls, it’s older people that are working. Younger voters don’t see themselves there,” Nieman said. “Around the county, there’s a huge change. There’s a lot of young workers because of COVID.
“It can be a learning experience. There’s no need to be frightened or nervous. Participating in democracy is an important thing to do.”
Nieman and Bates, like Hodges, both said they were at least open to working the polls again in future years.
Berger said many of the pollworkers likely would work again, depending on their experience during the day Tuesday.
“You never know till they do it, if they’re going to enjoy it or not,” she said. “They don’t do it for the money. They got a little extra in hazard pay this year for the virus, but that’s not permanent. Till the Legislature decides to raise the pay, it’s not enough.
“They do it because they enjoy it, and because they can catch up with people and serve the community. The compensation the time put in is hard, and this year is going to be stressful on a lot of people.”
