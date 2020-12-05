Operators of Paradise Ranch RV Resort on Highway 48 in Walthall County have filed a permit with Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for a nearly $1 million wastewater system.
Paradise Ranch property manager Corey Lamont said the resort had the option to expand its leach field system, the same type of septic tank system used by most homes that are not on a city sewer system.
However, the owners thought the resort’s better environmental option was the system they have applied for, which treats the resort’s wastewater, then discharges it into a ditch running to the Bogue Chitto River.
It’s a system similar to Walthall County’s discharge into Magee’s Creek, Lamont said.
“This is a well-designed and state-approved waste-water system,” he said. “The water that comes out of this system is cleaner than the water that’s in the system itself.”
Lamont assured residents along the river that the system will be well-monitored by a certified sewer technician, who will take daily readings. The system will feature a fail-safe that shuts down the discharge if the water’s waste levels are not proper.
The MDEQ permit will require quarterly testings; Lamont plans to test the system every two weeks.
The system is capable of treating and discharging over 70,000 gallons of water per day, but Paradise Ranch won’t come close to that amount, Lamont said.
When the resort’s new campsites open, there will be just over 200. Campers use an average of 50 gallons of water per day. During slower times of the year, Lamont estimates the resort won’t produce 70,000 gallons of wastewater even in a month.
Lamont said he will continue to feel safe fishing the river, eating its fish and letting his kids play in the river.
“This river is a big part of our lives. This is my home,” Lamont said.
The plan has faced opposition from Walthall County residents and people living near the river.
A petition has sprung up against the permit for the new system, requesting MDEQ to hold a public hearing.
Will Rivers, one of the founders of the petition, said William Stacy of MDEQ told him the threshold of requests for a public hearing had been met, pausing the permit application process.
Stacy had not told him when or where the hearing would be held. Stacy did not respond to a request for comment Friday.
“To my knowledge, there is no commercially available treatment system that will remove a sufficient enough amount of fecal coliform (bacteria found in feces),” said Rivers.
He is especially concerned about the shallower waters of the river near the resort which the ditch might run into.
“If they dump into that and you have a very little current going, you’re going to have high concentrations of wastewater just sitting right there,” he said.
Rivers noted that in Louisiana, the Bogue Chitto is legally protected as a scenic river and this type of activity wouldn’t be allowed. He feels it should be the same in Mississippi.
“We’re not opposed to people having a campground, having a good time. This is only about the river,” he said.
The river runs through the backyard of Beverly Knippers-Bankston’s home on Stallings Bridge Road between Progress and Lexie. She has been among those gathering signatures.
“I want them to look at more alternatives. There’s got to be more alternatives than further pollution in our scenic waterways,” Knippers-Bankston said. “That’s our backyard swimming pool. If you’re not willing to dump it in your swimming pool, I don’t want it in mine.”
Those wanting to comment to MDEQ or request a public hearing are asked to do so by Friday, Nov. 11, by contacting William Stacy at 601-961-5171 or http://www.mdeq.ms.gov/stacy-william/.
