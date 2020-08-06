Pandemics are expensive — not just for the common person but also the counties and municipalities, too.
State officials recently made $70 million in federal CARES Act funds available to local governments to recover costs associated with the pandemic.
Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s COVID-19 Economic Disaster Declarations, counties and municipalities are eligible for public assistance, much like the assistance McComb plans to receive for the April 23 tornado.
FEMA reimburses 75% of all approved coronavirus expenses, and the state program, disbursed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, will cover the rest.
The state allocated $40,404 to Pike County, along with $299,567 to McComb, $56,681 to Magnolia, $39,934 to Summit and $10,305 to Osyka.
Pike County administrator Tami Dangerfield said the county plans to submit applications for the money as soon as possible.
“We will be seeking reimbursement for expenses incurred through the pandemic,” she said, noting the bulk of the county’s expenses were in personal protective equipment.
Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon said he was happy to see the allocation, which will help with paying police officers’ overtime.
“We did get a significant increase in overtime in the police department because of COVID-19, so the largest portion will be spent on reimbursing the police department,” he said.
Another chunk would go to reimbursement of payments linked to face shields and PPE for employees in municipal buildings, Witherspoon said.
“If it fully reimburses and there is a surplus, it will continue to be used to cover those expenses,” he said.
Osyka Town Clerk Hilda Wall said the town is still looking into applying for the funding, noting that most of the town’s pandemic expenses came from a few employees taking paid time off.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said he was still reviewing the funding. Summit Mayor Percy Robinson could not be reached for comment.
Other state allocations include $13,131 to Amite County, $8,118 to Franklin $80,261 to Lawrence, $34,869 to Lincoln, $15,443 to Walthall and $9,878 to Wilkinson counties.
The state also allocated $22,485 to Gloster, $17,051 to Liberty, $19,721 to Centreville and $37,685 to Tylertown.
Applications started Monday and will run until Oct. 15.
