Speaking to a local civic club on Thursday, newly elected Pike County Sheriff James Brumfield gave an unexpected example of one of the more challenging tasks of his job lately.
“This week’s difficulty has centered around cows getting out,” he said. “Dogs eating chickens” is another barnyard bloodbath occupying deputies’ time, he told the McComb Exchange Club.
The announcement was surprising, given recent headlines about an upcoming mass murder trial Brumfield’s office will be providing security for, the arrests of jailers and a debate with county officials over spending.
But, as Brumfield noted, the sheriff’s department handles all sorts of calls.
“It all comes to the sheriff’s office,” he said.
Brumfield’s department has made an early impact in combating crime, with news of two significant drug busts made recently — both while lawmen were investigating property thefts.
“I do want the criminal element in Pike County and surrounding areas to know that we’re going to do our job and we’re going to do everything in our power as a law enforcement agency to protect your property,” he said. “We have had a tremendous outpouring from state agencies and federal agencies coming in and working with us.”
But some of the more notable arrests have included people within his own department, including two jailers who were booked for allegedly introducing contraband into the jail and another who was dismissed after admitting off-the-clock drug use.
“Unfortunately, we have had to make a couple of arrests on our own,” Brumfield said. “We have taken a tremendous amount of contraband out of the jail.”
What goes on behind bars, especially with the introduction of contraband, has been a bit eye-opening, Brumfield said.
“The people in that jailhouse, with some of ingenuity they have, if they could do that on the outside and do something constructive, we could cure cancer,” he said. “I believe in second chances. Everybody deserves a second chance, but the jail is there for a reason and it’s to take that bad element off the street.”
Brumfield praised the officers working in his department.
“I am blessed because we have a dream team at the sheriff’s office,” he said.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni, who was in attendance with Brumfield, said about 70% of the personnel from former Sheriff Kenny Cotton’s administration was retained and new administration hired about 15 new deputies.
The staff includes 36 enforcement deputies, including jail administrator and six investigators, and 34 corrections officers.
As for patrol, the sheriff’s department has four 12-hour shifts with four officers working per shift, which Brumfield said isn’t enough for Pike County’s population, but will have to suffice in order to stay within the department’s $5.3 million annual budget.
Asked about a recent request for about $140,000 in additional funds, about half of which Pike County supervisors approved after some debate, Bellipanni said the department wasn’t being unreasonable.
Among the items needed, he said, were new uniforms for all deputies and new weapons for most.
Bellipanni said it’s a matter of public safety, not preference, because former deputies may still have old uniforms and badges, which could illicitly be used to impersonate a law enforcement officer if they ended up in the wrong hands.
“We have to change all of that so we can tell who the real deputies are,” he said.
Bellipanni said new weapons are needed because not all deputies are using the same caliber guns and some are using their personal firearms.
“If you do get into a gunfight the last thing you want to do is to borrow somebody’s magazine and it won’t fit,” he said.
“There may be some wants that we don’t get that we would like to have but any of the needs that we need to operate, we’re going to spend that money wisely,” Brumfield said.
The sheriff said his department must be vigilant in fighting unlawful threats new and old, from burglaries to human trafficking, which he is convinced is taking place in Pike County.
He said local agencies are working with state and federal officials to form human trafficking task force.
“It’s a problem here, from what I’ve heard in the past, and it’s happening today,” he said. “As many good things go up and down those highways, bad things do, too.”
Brumfield, who was a deputy in the 1980s before having a long career as a Coca-Cola executive, said there are some differences between working in the public and private sectors.
“Government is a little it slower than private business,” he said.
Brumfield said he plans to bring back a jailhouse ministry and a library program for inmates that’s run by the McComb Rotary Club, as well as a chaplain’s unit for deputies.
"We have people that know what they're doing. … And it's your team and I invite you to come down there."
But for those who do, he prefers their visit is voluntary
