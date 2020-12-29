A Jayess man is dead and a McComb man is behind bars following a shooting Christmas night in Magnolia, Police Chief Ray Reynolds said.
Johnny Smith, age and address unavailable, died when he was shot at a house on Quinlivan Road, Reynolds said.
Roderian Lakwun Wil-liams, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after he surrendered to McComb police not long after the shooting.
“McComb gave us a call and our officers and investigators went up there,” Reynolds said.
Williams remained in the Pike County jail on Monday morning and had yet to have a bond hearing, Reynolds said.
Smith was visiting at the Quinlivan Road house when Williams showed up with a gun and opened fire, Reynolds said.
He said the two men had been in a dispute, although police are withholding some information about the case this early in the investigation, Reynolds said. He declined to discuss the nature of the dispute, where Smith was shot, how many times he was shot or what type of weapon was used.
“We believe it was an altercation that started between the victim and another individual at the residence and it escalated,” Reynolds said.
He said Smith’s death is especially tragic since it occurred on Christmas.
“My heart goes out to the family of the victim. It’s such a tragic incident during the holiday season,” he said. “Our heart goes out to him.”
The killing disrupted a relatively peaceful year in Magnolia, Reynolds said.
“We don’t have a whole lot of violence that occurs here,” he said. “This is usually a quiet town.
“This is tragic, especially to happen during the holiday season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.