The Enterprise-Journal’s advertising and design staff received a first-place general excellence award from the Mississippi Press Association, one of 22 honors presented to the newspaper on Saturday.
The awards, given out at the end of the MPA’s midwinter convention in Jackson for ads produced in 2019, were judged in competition with other daily newspapers around the state, including Brook-haven, Columbus, Greenwood and Greenville.
LeWair Foreman, a longtime member of the advertising sales staff, won five first-place awards and three seconds.
Two of Foreman’s first-place awards were for medical advertising. A Gastroenterology Associates ad won the color healthcare category, while a Southwest Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine ad won in magazine healthcare.
Foreman’s other first-place winners were a Gulf South Art Gallery ad in color retail, a McComb Market ad in color grocery and an ad for state Sen. Melanie Sojourner in black-and-white political.
Her three second-place awards were in black-and-white financial for a Darville-Turnage Agency ad, color service advertising for Brown Funeral Home and small-space advertising for McComb Financial.
Christy Thornton won a first-place award in color political advertising for Marlin Bass, who ran for Pike County supervisor. Thornton also placed second in color financial advertising with a Bank of Franklin ad.
Margie Williams won a second-place award for color institutional advertising for the town of Magnolia.
Steven Sawyer placed third in color financial advertising with an ad for Southern Finance.
Other first-place awards included:
• The Adventure special section, which comes out each October, won the Silver Dollar Idea competition.
• The annual Discover edition won the magazine editorial category.
• The Dining Guide won the magazine advertising category.
• The 2019 Black History Month pages won the theme page category.
Other awards for the Enterprise-Journal were:
• The Christmas Wishbook placed second in magazine advertising.
• The annual Home for the Holidays shopping promotion placed third in the Silver Dollar Idea competition.
• The Perspective edition placed third in newsprint special section.
• The Home & Garden edition placed third in advertising special section.
• Pulse magazine placed third in periodicals.
