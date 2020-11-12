Jayess woman aims for baking title

Theresa Wallace thought she did OK when she won a few of the Enterprise-Journal’s recipe contests. When she left her job at a local pharmacy to start her own home bakery — and started making a good living at it — she thought she was doing better.
Now Wallace, of Jayess, has a chance to become “The Greatest Baker.”
She’s been going head-to-head with other bakers in a contest on greatestbaker .com, aiming for the grand prize of $10,000. The winner will also be featured in a magazine and recieve a year’s supply of chocolate-stuffed marshmallows.
The contest consists of online votes from visitors who click on photos bakers submit of their creations.
“I was actually scrolling through Facebook one day and I saw it because I post so many pictures of my cakes and pies and stuff,” Wallace said.
She entered and received a text message a few weeks later saying that she had been placed into the competition.
Wallace said contest organizers look through contestants social media postings and do reverse image searches of their submissions in order to vet the entries.
Wallace has been competing in groups of 10 other contestants, with the top five advancing to the next round. Voting on the latest round is tonight. If Wallace makes the cut, she’ll have to finish No. 1 out of 10 in the next round in order to advance to the final cut of 10 contestants.
“I’ve got my mind set that I’m going to be number one,” Wallace said.
Wallace knows there are a lot of contestants with plenty of experience working in big-city restaurants, but Wallace is willing to bet that anything coming from a kitchen in Jayess can hold its own.
“Why not put Mississippi on the map with great bakers? We have so many great bakers here and we’re all pretty much self taught,” she said.
She won the Enterprise-Journal’s contests with offerings such as sawdust pie, crawfish chowder and sweet potato bread.
Wallace’s page on greatestbakers.com shows more elaborate creations than that, with an assortment of cakes that look like they’ve been plucked from the pages of a culinary magazine.
Wallace, after all, is making a living as a baker.
She left her pharmacy job in March, when uncertainty and uneasiness about the coronavirus pandemic was setting in.
It convinced her to start baking cakes to sell.
“It took off within a week,” she said. “I had never made cakes like this until then.”
She doesn’t do wedding cakes by choice, and most of her orders are for birthdays, special occasions and holidays.
“Most of what I’ve done is congratulations on a new job,” she said.
Her favorite is a coffee-infused dark chocolate cake.
“Two cups of coffee. I pour it in right before I bake it,” she said.
Her cakes started at $50 and can go for more than $100. She sells about a half dozen a week and about half as many pies.
She also makes a sugar-free chocolate pie and has her own rendition of an oatmeal creme pie.
“You can’t quit eating them,” she said. “One of my dreams is to have them in every convenience store and country store.”
And maybe with enough votes tonight and throughout the rest of the competition, she’ll have a chance of winning some seed money to make that dream come true.
Online: https://greatestbaker .com/2020/theresa-wallace
