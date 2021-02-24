Mississippi teachers and first responders can sign up now to receive COVID-19 vaccines and get their first shots as soon as March 1, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.
Reeves said he made the decision after consulting with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs after seeing that vaccination appointments weren’t being snatched up as quickly as they had been, indicating that there is room for more people to receive the shots.
The governor said the inoculations are one of the keys to safely opening K-12 schools to five-day-a-week in-person instruction and returning to normal, pre-pandemic life.
“While many states around the country are forcing children to stay home and refusing to open their schools, Mississippi kids are in the classroom,” he said. “Our kids have been learning, our kids have been growing, they’ve been achieving, and that’s because of the dedication of teachers, and we want to make it safe for them to do their jobs.”
The decision to expand vaccine eligibility comes as the state has seen across-the-board improvements in its battle against the virus, although some of the progress could be attributed to less testing and the discovery of fewer active cases in the wake of last week’s ice storm.
But Reeves also noted that the state was seeing a positive trajectory before the ice storm hit.
“Obviously, it’s grown a little more safe in our state over the last several weeks,” he said. “COVID cases have declined dramatically.”
Mississippi went 17 days with fewer than 1,000 cases being reported, and the state’s seven-day infection rate was just 400, down from 2,400 at the peak of the pandemic. About 500 virus cases have resulted in hospitalizations this week, which is about two-thirds less than the peak, and just 150 patients were in ICU beds, down from 350 during the virus’ worst days.
“We certainly are not completely out of the woods yet. We do have the fact that we have delivered over half a million vaccines,” Reeves said.
It’s likely the weather artificially skewed state’s virus numbers down, and the state could have a slight uptick in cases later this week, he said.
The state inoculated just 32,000 people last week as the ice storm interrupted the process, leading health officials to close vaccination sites and reschedule previously booked appointments. Officials said this week that residents who have appointments for vaccines can expect long lines this week, and that was the case Tuesday as a longer-than-usual line stretched around Edgewood Mall, where there is a state-run drive-thru vaccination site.
Reeves said state officials expected to vaccinate 87,000 people this week, and health department officials will staff vaccination sites on the weekend in order to get caught up.
“The vaccine is being distributed and it is being distributed rapidly,” the governor said, adding that the state expects to receive an increase in its vaccine supply next week.
The state also is awaiting the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that are being distributed.
“As soon as they approve it, they we could get additional vaccines,” Reeves said, noting that the supply of that vaccine is more limited compared to the other two.
While demand for the vaccine is still exceeding supply — and is likely to continue to do so — officials are hoping that trend will eventually be reversed, and they’re encouraging anyone who can receive a shot to do so.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but the tunnel was too long and the light was too dim,” Reeves said. “The tunnel is not nearly as long today as it was last year and that light is getting brighter and brighter every single hour.
