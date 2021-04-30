When asked what he saw for the future of the lumber industry, Wallace Lumber owner Mark Wallace smiled and pulled an ornamental glass orb from his desk and said wryly, “If you can get anything out of it, you’re a better man than me.”
The lumber industry’s market is squarely in the seller’s corner, according to long-time local lumber and timber company owners like Wallace, who said that the rising prices for lumber are a deeply complex issue, and as supply is not meeting demand, prices will stay where they are.
“It’s a seller’s market just like anything else, so right now it’s whatever people are willing to pay for it as long as they keep buying it,” he said, adding that the same trend is common in retail, real estate and car buying.
Wallace started working in the industry over 30 years ago, milling wood for mats — large wooden pallets used as temporary roads on job sites — but his empire has expanded from one mill to four, with mat manufacturing and trucking companies being started to fuel production.
Wallace’s companies are a family affair. His son David works with him while in the Air Force Reserves, a son-in-law is over the mat manufacturing at Empire Mat and another son-in-law is over their trucking company, Makada Transport.
Wallace said the lumber industry as a whole has modernized greatly over the years, but in the 30 years he has owned his lumber mills, not much has changed. He said he loves his mills, and he could sit and watch them run all day.
The coronavirus pandemic may have thrown a wrench in the industry, but Wallace said the real issue was the record-setting hurricane season last year that caused heavy damage across the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida
“I believe it was all due to the hurricanes. We had several, and some happened at the same time,” he said. “A lot of lumber is going into the Texas market because that was where a lot of that hit. It all comes down to demand.”
Wallace said labor is the biggest issue facing his companies, noting that many people look down on unskilled and skilled trade work.
Wallace said that stigma is keeping people from joining a great industry.
“This industry takes all kinds of people,” Wallace said. “We have unskilled laborers, skilled people that run machinery, even more skilled people that are millwrights, and even fabricators and welders. Some people look down on those jobs, but these are good jobs that pay well and you get to be in air conditioning all day.”
Kim Wall owns Wall Timber alongside her husband Bob, The couple has operated their logging business for 33 years. Wall said she’s unsure why the market is the way it is, noting that timber prices are still low.
“We haven’t gotten a raise in 10 years. It is a set contract,” she said. “You know it’s not us making the prices rise, and the landowners will tell you they’re not getting high money for their timber. It’s not the person who owns the raw product. It’s not the harvester, but right now, the price of lumber in the store is outrageous. Where is that money going?”
Wall, like Wallace, said the biggest hurdle her timber company faces now is labor, noting the challenges she is facing with truck drivers retiring and being unable to fill those jobs.
“We are in a crunch right now like a lot of people, and we can’t find labor,” she said. “We have a huge demand for truck drivers in our industry, but our hands are tied by the insurance companies.
“They say we can’t hire somebody to haul timber unless they have timber hauling experience. Our workforce is retiring, and we can’t replace it.
“If you can’t hire anybody new, how can they get that experience? I’ve gone to the community colleges in the area begging for them to create a timber drivers vocational class, but we haven’t had any luck.”
Wall’s husband has been in the timber industry since he was 15, according to Wall, making a total of 48 years as a logger.
The Walls serve on multiple timber councils and have been named local and regional loggers of the year, along with winning national awards.
Wall said one of the biggest changes the company has made since its genesis is modernizing safety standards.
“We are a lot safer than we were 40 years ago. We are a lot more mechanized and modernized,” she said. “There’s no such thing as chainsaws out there anymore, and PPE is just more prioritized now, and everyone wears safety colors.
“We were one of the first companies in the nation to put dash cams in our log trucks. We try our best to be safe. We’ve got live GPS in the trucks, so if that truck starts to speed, we are notified.”
She said the addition of dash cameras in her trucks has helped lower insurance premiums. They also have gotten the company out of a pinch in a couple of wrecks when the footage revealed the accident was not the truck driver’s fault.
She said timber is a great industry with a lot to offer. She said despite the many current challenges, the lumber and timber industry is still deeply rooted in South Mississippi and will never leave.
“The timber industry is huge in Mississippi, and we are in the Pine Belt capital of the world right here in this area of the United States,” Wall said.
“We recently fell below poultry as the number-one industry in the state. Timber isn’t going anywhere.”
