TYLERTOWN — The new term of office for county officials is only four months, but a Walthall County supervisor has already decided to hang up his hat.
District 5 Supervisor Clennel Brown presented his letter of resignation to his fellow board members and board attorney Conrad Mord Wednesday morning after slowly shuffling into the boardroom leaning on a cane.
Brown cited his declining health in deciding to resign effective April 30.
He asked his fellow board members and Mord about turning over his keys, telephone and other trappings of office, and Mord said that should be done on April 30.
Board President Larry Montgomery, however, said he thought he knew who they should go to.
“We’ve got somebody in mind (to appoint), and I’m sitting here looking at him,” Montgomery said, referring to former county supervisor Pop Carr, who was at the meeting.
Carr would serve until a qualifying date and special election are set by the board. If only one candidate were to qualify, that person could be appointed to serve the rest of the term without the county holding the election.
“This is the first resignation (from the board) I’ve seen since I’ve been on the board,” Montgomery said.
Other officials told Brown they were sorry to see him go.
“You are wonderful, and you are so well-respected,” Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry told Brown. “We are going to miss you.”
“It’s been a pleasure to work with you for the past four and a half years,” Sheriff Kyle Breland said. “You are in my prayers.”
Brown’s fellow board member Ken Craft, who arrived to the meeting late, expressed dismay on learning of Brown’s resignation.
“I hate to hear that,” Craft said. “It’s been great working with you.”
Montgomery and Mord said the interim supervisor, likely Carr, will be sworn in at the board’s first regular board meeting in May, on the 4th.
