The School Sisters of Notre Dame announced plans this week to close historic St. Mary of the Pines retirement home in Chatawa and put the property up for sale.
The closure culminates a multi-year downsizing as the number of women entering the Catholic religious order has declined, at least in the United States.
Many of the 40 retirement home residents will be moved next month to St. Anthony’s Gardens in Covington, La., said Sister Debra Sciano, SSND Central Pacific Provincial leader, in a news release.
“Moving sisters to St. Anthony's Gardens will be a significant change, but it meets important criteria for us, including that it is a Catholic facility with a neighboring parish, Most Holy Trinity,” Sciano said.
“We believe this option will be supportive of religious life and community. All of our sisters requiring assisted living and memory care will be in the same facility along with our sisters who are independent with services.
“The sisters requiring skilled care will move to the Trinity Trace Skilled Care, currently under construction next to St. Anthony’s Garden, when it is completed. Our sisters will be able to visit and be present with sisters in skilled care.”
The first sisters will move to St. Anthony’s in mid-August.
Those needing skilled care are expected to move to Trinity Trace in February 2020, according to the release.
No decision has been made about St. Mary of the Pines Retreat Center, located on the same 320-acre campus. The retreat center continues to thrive, offering groups of up to 70 people the use of a conference hall, chapel, duplex, swimming pool, dorm, offices and meeting rooms for a wide variety of spiritual gatherings.
The future of St. Teresa Catholic Church on the property is up to the bishop since it’s part of a Catholic parish.
The St. Mary of the Pines property, other than the cemetery, will go up for sale in a couple of weeks.
“It’s a sad event,” said St. Mary administrator Sis. Dana Heffner, who’s been administrator for the past six years.
“I went to high school here also. I spent all my high school years here, so it’s been in my blood since I was 13. But it’s a sign of the times.”
St. Mary of the Pines got its start in 1868 as a monastery.
The School Sisters of Notre Dame took their place in the 1870s and opened a school attended by many southwest Mississippi residents.
A century later the school closed, and St. Mary became a retirement home and retreat center.
In 2011 the School Sisters of Notre Dame consolidated four of their provinces into one. The primary reason for the cutback was the decreasing numbers of women entering the order.
“The community in Africa is flourishing, lot of new members,” Heffner said. “There are several new members in Poland. Hungary. In the U.S., young women are not going into religious life, for whatever reason.”
Heffner said no closing ceremony is planned, though a luncheon for donors and alumni will be held in October, as well as some smaller gatherings with different groups.
