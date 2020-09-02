Ward’s war

Caston Cash Ward is a rambunctious boy, who, according to his mother, “is just as wild as they come.”
“Before he could even walk, he was climbing on things. He has always been that kind of kid,” his mother Mallory Ward of Summit said.
It seems nothing can stop him — not even the leukemia diagnosis he received the day after his fourth birthday on Aug. 10.
“He never complained of pain; he never was lethargic … nonstop even in the hospital,” his mother said.
Cash was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, is more common in children and has a high survivability rate.
As treatment for this type of cancer requires a lot of blood and platelet transfusions, there will be a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Kroger parking lot hosted by Mississippi Blood Services to benefit Cash.
“I want to make sure my son has the blood he needs,” Mallory Ward said. “I never would’ve dreamed that my kid would need blood. For his sake and others too, the donations really help.”
If a person cannot donate blood during the drive but wishes to donate for Cash later, his donor code is DZ212.
Mallory Ward said her son never had the classic symptoms for the disease such as bone pain, fever, nose bleeds or lumps, and he always had fair skin, but she did notice more bruising than the usual active toddler would have.
“Just being a boy, he had bruises on him. … About the end of May or first of June we were outside, and I noticed a bunch of bruises,” she said, noting that she didn’t make a big deal out of it. “He is in general a healthy child. When you think of cancer and those types of illnesses, they usually had more symptoms and are lethargic.”
Then she noticed a bite on his buttock that looked infected. She took him to the doctor and was treated for a staph infection, but it did not heal. Instead, it got worse, so she took him to the hospital, and a doctor said he thought it was a venomous spider bite.
Ward said she told the surgeon about the bruises, but he didn’t think it was anything to worry about.
“After that, I noticed he was having a lot more weird little bruises. ... They were large, purple and not normal,” she said, noting that her pediatrician told her not to worry.
But once she noticed cuts in Cash’s mouth, she knew there was more to it.
Ward took him to the doctor for blood work. She said she thought maybe he had a clotting issue or needed more iron, not even thinking about the possibility of cancer.
“After they got the results, the doctor said, ‘You’re going to the emergency room,’ ” she said. “All of his counts were critically low. … Even at that point, it didn’t dawn on me that it was a leukemia diagnosis.”
She said her experience at the hospital was a blur, noting the increased safety measures with the pandemic and the rush to do a bone marrow biopsy. She said his first test came back with not enough cells to give a diagnosis, but two weeks later, he came back for another test and that was conclusive.
“I hated to get that diagnosis, but at least we know what is going on with him,” Ward said, noting that before the diagnosis, he had never taken medicine of any kind before. “It has been a whirlwind, not just for us but all of our kids.”
Tuesday was Cash’s 19th day of treatment, which started with steroids and now includes chemotherapy as well.
His mother noted that the treatment is very aggressive, but she is happy that he has a good chance of survival.
Cash hasn’t even had his first haircut and his long hair is easily his most recognizable feature. Mallory’s trying to persuade him to cut his hair.
“He loves his long hair. How do you tell a 4-year-old he has to cut his hair?” Ward said.
She said treatment has gone well and the doctors have been helpful.
“We have a really great team. They are really great and any time you have questions they are happy to answer because it is so much to take in,” Ward said.
Ward noted that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month.
“This would be a great month for people to get out and donate with that in mind, not just for Cash, but for all of the many pediatric cancer patients that will benefit from blood donors,” she said.
Cash is not the only person in Mississippi needing blood, and Mississippi Blood Services Southwest Mississippi Representative Sherry Brooks said donors are needed.
“Every time I turn around there is someone needing blood,” Brooks said. “We have to have it readily available. There is no substitution for human blood.”
Brooks said the drive on Friday will be the first of many for Cash.
“I am going to have to have several blood drives for him because we are going to need a good bit,” she said. “We need at least 75 people to come to give him everything he needs. It is so important that people come in and donate.”
She said an incentive to come donate is that anyone who gives blood will get a free antibody test for the coronavirus, which usually costs between $300 and $600.
“This is something we do for our customers to let them know about their health,” Brooks said.
Brooks said that Mississippi is at a “crisis level” blood shortage, noting that just 4% of people reportedly give blood a year in the state.
“When I wake up, the first thing I think about is the hospitals I work for,” she said. “Having to have 250 donors a day to keep blood in these hospitals is always on my mind.”
Not only do those who give blood get a free antibody test, but they also get free blood coverage for a year for them and their immediate family, meaning if they are in an accident, the cost of the blood is absorbed by the state.
“It is an incredible thing to donate blood,” Brooks said. “It can save between one and three people’s lives, including your own.”
Ward noted that people have already started donating blood for her son though his donation code, and she couldn’t be more appreciative for that.
