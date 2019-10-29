Traumatic experiences endured in childhood can lead to problems emotional and physical problems that can affect kids later in life, but there are ways to mitigate the damage, a pediatrician said.
Julia Mitchell, a Pike County native and National Board Certified pediatrician now practicing in Louisville, Ky., spoke to the McComb Exchange Club last week about the findings of a study that addresses the long-term affects of child abuse and other so-called adverse childhood experiences.
Her appearance was relevant in a couple of ways: The Exchange Club’s main service program is child abuse prevention and Mitchell is the daughter of club member Lem Mitchell and his wife Alice of Magnolia.
She cited the findings of a Kaiser Permanente study that looked at 17,000 mostly white and college educated individuals and asked them if they had encountered various adverse experiences in their childhood.
Those includes sexual and physical abuse, divorce, the incarceration of a relative, substance abuse and mental illness.
“The results are startling,” she said, with at least 60% of respondents having gone through some sort of adversity.
The study also tracked the health of the respondents and noticed a correlation — more negativity experienced in childhood led to poorer health later in life.
“We might surmise that someone who had experienced a lot of adversity would develop negative coping skills,” she said.
That includes taking up smoking, drinking excessively or abusing other substances, which can lead to cancer, liver damage and other problems.
“What we know now is that the link between childhood adversity and poor health outcomes is the link to the body’s response to stress,” Mitchell said.
Today, children from all backgrounds face more forms of adversity outside of the home, including violence, food insecurity and racism.
“These community adversities have the same negative effect on children’s bodies,” she said.
Mitchell said the physical effect of these stresses includes an activation of the sympathetic nervous system and the flood of stress-related chemicals that come in response, such as adrenaline, epinephrine and cortisone.
Those reactions are nearly constant for children under continuous stress, and that leads to problems such as cardiovascular and auto-immune diseases, she said.
“Structures in the brain can actually change because of part of that stress,” Mitchell said.
That can lead to poor performance in the classroom.
“They may be more inattentive than their peers, may have more emotional outbursts,” Mitchell said. “Unfortunately, these children may become labeled as bad problem children in the classroom ... when in actuality they are enduring trauma.”
Mitchell said the typical response by adults who encounter a child in this situation is to incorrectly assume that the child has some sort of negative trait or flaw.
“We are encouraging to ask, ‘What has happened to that child?’ ” she said. “Then we can begin to help the child heal.”
Mitchell said healing comes through resilience, which is developed over time and can be taught and learned.
Children who develop resilience can eventually thrive in spite of the adversity they encountered, Mitchell said.
Sound sleep, proper nutrition and regular exercise are good ways to develop resilience, as are participation in the arts and team sports, and Mitchell noted that the Exchange Club’s youth baseball program is doing more good to combat child abuse than club members possibly realize.
“Obviously professional therapy can help as well,” she said.
And adults are encouraged to reach out to children in their lives who may be experiencing a toxic situation that could affect their development.
“The number one buffer against toxic stress is the presence of a stable, loving adult in a child’s life,” she said. “We all have that opportunity to build resilience in children’s lives.”
Turning to other topics during a question-and-answer session, Mitchell said childhood immunizations save lives, despite debunked studies suggesting otherwise.
She said the American Academy of Pediatrics has taken the position that corporal punishment inflicts harm and is ineffective for correcting bad behavior and could lead to injury or continued abuse.
“You can strike a child with more force than you intend,” she said. “That paddling can be a form of abuse in a child’s life.”
“What’s the alternative, then?” one club member asked.
“Inquire about what’s going on in child’s life,” Mitchell said. “It’s important to look at the overall context.”
And the amount of screen time in a child’s life can have lasting negative effects and should be limited to an hour a day for children ages 2-5 and to two hours a day for children 5 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.