2020 going out with a bang

2020 will be bitter to the very end.
The National Weather Service is expecting severe thunderstorms to toss out tornadoes, hail and heavy rain on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day throughout Southwest Mississippi.
Forecasters in New Orleans say a storm system is heading toward most of the southeastern United States, placing all of Southwest Mississippi at risk of 60 mph winds, hail larger than an inch in diameter and the possibility for one or two isolated tornados.
Southwest Mississippi is facing a so-called “enhanced risk” — a 3 out of 5 chance of experiencing the nasty weather, forecasters said.
Meteorologists said there is a potential for two waves of severe weather between mid- to late afternoon Thursday and ending shortly after midnight.
Forecasters said that the weather should clear up by New Year’s Day, with a cold front coming in to start 2021.
