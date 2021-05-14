You can’t take it with you, but rest assured, somebody’s going to get it.
Michael Austin, an attorney who handles wills, estates and probates outlined the Mississippi’s laws of inheritance and probate to the McComb Exchange Club last week.
The laws “were created for the orderly transition of assets after somebody’s dead,” he said.
Austin thinks everyone should have a will.
“The will is your opportunity to say what you want to happen when you pass away and who you want to handle things,” he said.
In lieu of that, state law determines how assets are handled, with a person’s spouse and surviving children getting an equal share of the estate.
And when it comes to wills, penmanship and witnesses matter.
“If the will is not written totally in your own handwriting it has to be witnessed by two individuals — signed by you and witnessed by two individuals,” Austin said. “When it gets to the court it’s still going to have to be proved by two witnesses.”
The witnesses cannot be related by blood or marriage and cannot be in line to inherit anything in the will.
“I always try to get witnesses who know the person already,” Austin said.
Notarization adds nothing to the legal significance of a will, Austin said.
“The will itself under Mississippi law does not need a notary,” he said. “To make a will, it needs to be witnessed by two individuals, it needs to state it is a last will and testament and it needs an executor who will take it to probate.”
When appointing an executor, Austin said they should be made aware of the assignment in advance.
“A lot of times people’s children might fuss and fight and so they want an independent person,” he said.
In cases of inheritance without a will, Austin said the state rarely gets people’s property after they die.
“The state goes down that blood line as far as we can go until we can find someone who’s related to you,” he said. “I’ve got one right now where the lady was not married, no children, only child, parents deceased.
“We wound up finding a cousin in Arkansas and a cousin in Georgia. Actually, they found me.”
Austin said the probate process for settling an estate can take up to five or six months.
“Three of those months, right there in the middle, are advertising and waiting for creditors to file their claims,” he said. “The ones where you hear about the horrors of probate, those are usually the exceptions to the rule.”
Everybody in the will gets a notice that the will is being probated and they can come to court to file objections, he said.
The state updates land records after the estate is closed, although state law says heirs get the title for the land when the person dies.
Austin said trusts might serve some people better than wills, especially in cases of surviving minor children, disabled children and people with many assets, although it’s rarer for a person to need a trust over a will. Trusts set up a legal entity in which the trust owns a person’s assets.
“It usually takes as long to close out a trust as it does to close out an estate,” Austin said.
People often come to him looking for something Austin said he can’t ultimately provide.
“A lot of people will come in and say I don’t want my children to have any problems when I pass away, and I’ll say I can’t help you with that,” he said, noting that their grief will be a problem itself. “There are always issues that come up that you can’t anticipate.
“Tell them you’ve done everything you can to make it easy as possible to make this transfer to you."
