A Lincoln County man sentenced in 2018 after receiving methamphetamine in the mail will get another shot at resentencing, the Mississippi Court of Appeals ruled last week.
Maurice Guss was convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana after a 2016 drug sting by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and sentenced to 40 years, 20 suspended.
Guss answered the door during a controlled delivery of the drugs organized by U.S. Postal Inspector Dwayne Martin, according to court records. Guss fled as narcotics agents moved on the house, but he was quickly apprehended.
Agents found more than 400 grams of methamphetamine in the package, as well as 1.3 grams of marijuana and .34 grams of cocaine along with a scale and pistol, court records show.
Guss appealed on two issues, insufficient evidence and incorrect sentencing.
The court found error in Guss’ sentencing because he was indicted for “aggravated trafficking” but convicted of the lesser offense of trafficking.
Prosecutors conceded that because Guss was only convicted for possession of 30 grams of methamphetamine and not the 400, it was correct for him to be sentenced for trafficking, which carries a sentence of 10 to 40 years, with 10 to serve.
As for the insufficient evidence claim, Guss testified that he didn’t know the package contained drugs, but the court found this statement did not hold up because he accepted the package that was listed under the fake name, court records show.
Martin testified that during other controlled deliveries he made in the past “a person had never accepted a package with a bogus name on it unless it contained something illegal.”
This testimony, along with the fact that Guss ran and the fact that he had an electronic scale — a device often used in drug sales — at his bedside table, led the court to affirm the conviction.
