Two area school districts are surveying their communties about what they think the schools need.
The North Pike and Walthall County school districts are both conducting needs assessments and asking parents, students, faculty, staff and community members to take the surveys.
Survey respondents will be asked about family and community outreach by the districts, curriculum and instruction, and school facilities and organization.
Results of the survey will be compiled into reports for the districts that will also encompass test score analyses and “other school success measures,” according to North Pike School District’s website.
District officials will use those reports for strategic planning, examining school practices and directing federal funds where needed.
Links to the surveys online can be found on the home page of the districts’ websites, npsd.k12.ms.us and wcsd.k12.ms.us.
North Pike respondents can obtain paper copies of the survey from the district’s central office on Jaguar Trail, Summit.
The surveys will be open until early March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.