The McComb city board had an eventful work session Tuesday, with the discussion of multiple issues, including the MLK gym project, the proposed amending of city ordinances and road work updates.
The board mulled over the plans for the MLK gym, with Selectman Devante Johnson asking City Administrator Dirkland Smith when the groundbreaking would be for the project.
However, Smith said the more important issue is whether to add showers to the bathrooms because officials cannot move forward until there are no further change orders.
“From my understanding, once the board gives me the OK that they are comfortable with the plan and no additional changes, then we move forward into the next steps of the plan,” Smith said.
Selectman Ronnie Brock argued for the inclusions of showers because he wants to make sure the building can be used as an evacuation shelter with the American Red Cross in case of an emergency.
“It is important to put showers in for the simple fact that we could actually use this building as an emergency shelter. If this facility does not have a shower and we have some type of emergency, they won’t use the facility,” Brock said, referring to the Red Cross. “I ask that we take that into consideration and move forward with the showers in it.”
The board looked at two plans that showed the layout with and without the showers and the cost. Johnson said he was for the showers and suggested to add a vote onto next week’s board meeting agenda.
Brock also mentioned that he had asked for the building to have a way to view the gym from the concession stand. Smith said the architects added a window to the plan to give viewers sitting at tables a view of the gym floor, but Brock said he wanted even more visibility. Smith said he talked to the architects about the possibility but had not gotten far.
In another matter, Selectman Donovan Hill proposed an amendment to the city’s ordinances. Hill wants to add the word “evaluate” to sections pertaining to the board’s ability to appoint and terminate employees.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham asked Hill if she should draft the amendment and present it at the next work session, which will be March 17. He thanked her.
In other business, Neel-Schaffer Engineering’s Keith Lott addressed the board about milling and overlaying roads throughout McComb. Lott told the board they are waiting on approval and road names before they can start.
“We will proceed the same way we did before,” Lott said. “Once we get those streets, we will actually go out, measure, evaluate and come up with an estimate per street, so that we can stay within the budget you have.
“What we will need at the next board meeting is for you to execute this task order for us to move forward to get ready to put out for a project.”
The board also heard an update for the Baertown Park bathroom project. McComb architect Steven Cox, who designed the project, used the last contingency order they were allotted to place sod costing $1,500 and adding support to urinal dividers costing $375.
Cox said after these additions leave the city with $50 left in its allowance for the project. Once the building is done, the board will have to approve a new budget and be refunded the leftovers.
“The reason for the allowance is for reasons just like this,” Cox said.
Johnson added an item about giving the police department and city human resources department phone upgrades. Smith said he would look into the costs of giving the police department recording abilities and the human resources department phone extensions.
Brock adding an item to the agenda that aimed to change the way people working on rental properties would pay for water fees. Brock said he talked to some people who wanted to change the cut off date for the $10 fee for people working on rentals from 14 days to 30 days because he was told people are running into issues of having to pay a $200 deposit to keep the water.
The board also put on the agenda for next meeting the payment of multiple invoices to Wise Carter law firmm and Angela Cockerham over multiple matters including lawsuits filed by former city prsoecutor David Brewer, former public works director Chuck Lambert, a matter regarding land acquisition with the Delta Foundation and the joinder to litigation between the City of Magnolia and the Fernwood Water and Sewer Association and Sunny Hill Water Association, and litigation regarding the McComb Housing Authority.
