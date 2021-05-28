With time running out for McComb officials to use general obligation bond money on the MLK gym, selectmen moved Tuesday to find the money for the project that’s some $200,000 over budget.
The board voted 4-2 to rescind its approval for the purchase of a $121,905 tractor with a boom arm. Selectmen Ronnie Brock, Donovan Hill, Devante Johnson and Shawn Williams voted in favor of the action, while selectmen Micheal Cameron and Ted Tullos voted against it.
City Administrator David Myers said he was tasked to find the money to complete the budget for the project and Myers suggested foregoing the tractor purchase.
“The city has voted to spend the $1.6 million to go ahead and get the MLK gym project off the ground,” Myers said. “The board instructed me to find the extra money for this project. I did that, and part of that money is from the $122,000 for this boom mower. I feel very confident that the department will be able to get its boom mower, just not at this time.”
Tullos, who voted against accepting the bid orignally, also opposed rescinding the purchase, noting that if the city had the money, it was better served to stay with public works.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said the department has one short-arm mower, but it needs the longer arm from this purchase. She added that the department’s tractor and bushhog is inoperable.
Myers said an item further down on the agenda would authorize the board to purchase a replacement bushhog.
Myers said he and Barnes were looking into solutions to manage hard-to-reach areas in the city.
Hill also asked if the city would be able to keep up its mowing this summer, and Barnes said her department would “make it work.”
Cameron — who was initially against the purchase of the boom mower and the MLK project bid approval — said he also opposed rescinding the purchase of the mower. Cameron said he did not think it was fair to take away another department’s purchases to boost another’s project.
“We are going to hold our other departments hostage, for a gym that’s over budget?” he asked. “This board voted to spend this money for public works and now we are going to cut public works to spend money on an items that’s over budget.”
Hill said the MLK gym is needed.
“The cure for crime is recreation and programs for our children. I don’t think we are spending enough on the gym,” he said. “Yes, our budget is in shambles, but the money is there, and if we’re able to maneuver money from one department to another ... to govern our city, and we’re able to still work out to where we can still get our business done, I think we should do it.”
Johnson said the board needed to let Myers do his job and find the money.
The board voted, and moved on. Selectmen then voted 5-1 to make a $34,934 purchase of a tractor and bushhog. Brock, Hill, Johnson, Tullos and Williams voted in favor. Cameron opposed.
