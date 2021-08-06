TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors had to alter a road project because the bids overran the budget.
County engineer Jeff Dungan said the cost of leveling and resealing the 25.7 miles of Mannings Crossing, Stallings Bridge, Jack Pittman and other roads “exceeds the funding by a good bit.”
He said removing the seal coat from the more than $1 million project would save about $750,000 and bring the project well within budget.
Mississippi Department of Transportation officials told Dungan the county should cancel the reseal project in the State Aid office and reprogram it as a regular maintenance project.
“This is the only Plan B that I know of,” Dungan told the board Monday. “This project costs about $65,000 a mile. It was $15,000 a mile when I started out. There’s a lot more you need to do, but you need the money to do it.”
Dungan also told the board that applications are due for Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funding. The program includes federal money this year, and preference will be given to project on state or federal routes, and which include more than one bridge on the same route.
He said two bridges on Kirklin Road, which are both posted with low weight limits, are the county’s best chance to receive funding through the program this year.
In other business, the board:
• Heard the annual funding request from the Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System.
System director Darlene Morgan asked for an increase from about $118,000 to almost $121,000, with an eye to providing raises for staff who haven’t gotten any in a number of years. Each county is being asked for a 2% increase in their allocation.
Morgan said if the county cannot increase its allocation to the system, the libraries need at least level funding to maintain the maximum level of state funding, which has already been reduced about $1,000 to $78,000 for the coming fiscal year.
She also updated the board that the libraries are switching from AT&T service to C Spire, and that computers have been upgraded using federal American Recovery Plan Act funding of about $35,000.
“You really go above and beyond for us, and we appreciate what you’ve done,” Morgan told the board.
• Accepted the school district’s budget and ad valorem request.
• Approved a revised agreement with Tylertown for Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn to collect town taxes.
• Approved $750 to repair the jail sprinkler system and $300 to replace two fire extinguishers at the former National Guard armory.
• Refunded proceeds of a tax sale conducted in error.
• Approved garbage bill credits of $1.053, $180, $972 and $45.
