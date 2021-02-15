Frozen over

Vehicles slid off roads, ice-encased powerlines and tree limbs crashed to the ground and the rare sight of a landscape taken over by ice and snow all but paralyzed life Monday in Southwest Mississippi.
And it could be Wednesday before the area thaws out enough to return to normal.
Until then, it’s best advised to stay home — and to have a source of heat other than electricity — officials said.
While the wintry mix of snow and freezing rain let up around noon Monday, the slushy slick ice left behind will likely stick around until Wednesday, when temperatures are expected to finally climb above freezing.
“A lot of things, I think, are going to remain closed tomorrow, probably should remain closed,” Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said Monday morning.
Waste Management officials said Sunday that garbage collection would be suspended on Monday, and it’s possible garbage wouldn’t be picked up on Tuesday, either.
“Waste Management will resume collection services when road conditions are deemed safe to travel,” a statement from the company read.
The southern end of Pike County seemed to have taken the brunt of the winter weather, Coghlan said, noting that ice had brought down a lot of trees on Highway 584 west of Oyska.
Sporadic power outages started popping up Monday morning as ice overwhelmed power lines, and by late morning, widespread outages were reported across the southern part of Pike and Walthall counties.
Entergy’s grid was mostly holding strong in McComb, Liberty and Gloster late Monday morning, while significant outages stretching from Highway 51 south of McComb to most of the eastern part of Magnolia and parts of Fernwood arrived early.
By late Monday morning, Summit had gone dark and McComb remained a rare electrified enclave — but for how long was uncertain.
It also wasn’t clear how long it would take for the power to get restored.
Magnolia Electric Power had more than 9,000 outages late Monday morning, mostly in the Southeastern corner of its service area.
“For today and through tomorrow, there is a good possibility that even if you have power, you may lose power,” Coghlan said.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation was reporting ice covering roadways throughout most of Mississippi and all of Southwest Mississippi.
The weather kept first responders busy, with volunteer firefighters responding to clear trees from roads.
Sunnyhill volunteer firefighters were called to a house fire on Highway 48 West around 10:40 a.m. It was not immediately clear if the fire was related to thee weather. There was also at least one report of a tree falling on a house.
Coghlan said the nature of the precipitation wasn’t as bad as previous ice storms.
“It turned to sleet and that’s what saved us,” he said. “The problem is that underneath this sleet is some frozen roads and bridges. Tonight it’s going to freeze back and it’s going to be super dangerous.”
Forecasters are predicting a second wave of freezing weather and rain on Wednesday or Thursday, but it was still too early Monday to pinpoint when that would occur or how bad it would be.
The extreme cold also threatens to cause a wave of burst pipes that probably won’t be realized until Wednesday, when temperatures rise enough to thaw the ice in water lines, releasing a buildup of pressure.
“All of these pipes that are going to be frozen, it’s going be late Wednesday before they start popping,” Coghlan said.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said Monday that city buildings would be closed until further notice. City officials also canceled Tuesday’s board meeting.
Amite County’s roads were even more impassable than Pike County’s, according to Amite Emergency Management Director Grant McCurley.
Around noon Monday McCurley hadn’t received any reports of wrecks, power outages or downed trees in Amite County.
“Most all the roads are frozen,” he said. “About 9 this morning we had about half an inch of ice accumulation on all the roads, and then we had a little bit more weather come through so we’re probably gonna have more than half an inch.”
McCurley doubted whether anything would thaw Monday and was preparing for the ice to stay in place through Tuesday.
“The high for today is 27 so I feel like it’s not even going to thaw today,” he said. “Plus there’s another round of precipitation coming through tonight after midnight so that’ll probably add to it.”
He reported no roads or bridges closed. County workers helped sand and flag bridges Sunday night ahead of the freezing rain.
McCurley saw significant layers of sleet on the bridges when he was out checking Monday morning, “but they were passable as long as you took them slow and didn’t slam on the brakes or goose the engine,” he said.
He road to Pike County around 7 a.m. and saw that roads there were starting to thaw in comparison to Amite’s.
“The temperature difference between Pike County and Amite County was quite significant,” McCurley said.
“The roads in Pike were thawing; it was just watery and slushy. The roads in Amite County were actually trying to freeze. Around 7:45 or 8, we had a storm come through that was producing some almost pea-sized hail, and the temperature dropped almost 4 degrees. The roads were starting to freeze at that point.”
McCurley and Amite County responders are monitoring the situation throughout the day and strongly encouraging people to stay home and off the roads.
“Main Street in Liberty is completely frozen, and with those hills at the red lights (at the intersections of highways 569 and 584), people may slide through those intersections,” he said.
