’Tis the season to participate in, or at least watch, a Christmas parade, and plenty are coming up across southwest Mississippi.
Franklin County Christmas parades pass through Bude at 2:30 p.m. and Meadville at 5:30.
More parades are scheduled for Saturday, starting with McComb’s event, “Christmas at the Movies,” at 10 a.m.
The Gillsburg parade, “Something’s Going on in Gillsburg,” is at 2 p.m., with line-up at 1 at the old Gillsburg Cafe. All cars, trailers, ATVs and dirt bikes must be decorated to participate, except for antique cars. Call 601-248-7339 or 601-810-4560. Pictures with Santa will follow at Gillsburg Baptist Church.
Magnolia’s parade, “A Storybook Christmas,” is 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Call 601-783-5211.
The Summit parade, “Simply Christmas in Summit,” will be 6:30 p.m. Monday. Call 601-551-2705.
Liberty’s parade, “Operation Christmas: Red, White and Blue.” will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Call 601-657-8035.
The Osyka parade will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14.
Pictures with Santa will be all day and immediately after the parade in the library. Santa Fest is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 662-418-3133, 985-474-9055, 601-395-0188 or 601-249-5910.
Thompson Baptist Church will hold its parade 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, with line-up at Brown’s Chapel at 9:45. Fellowship, singing and pot luck lunch will follow in the Thompson fellowship hall. Call 601-248-0315 or 601-551-2595.
There are plenty of other Christmas activities as well.
“Santa Comes to Tylertown” is 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Centennial Square. Bring the kids for story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, cookies and milk, candy, photo opportunities and Fergie the Frog. Call 601-876-2680.
Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church will present a live Nativity scene 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday, with light refreshments in the family life center.
The McComb Railroad Museum will present “a magical visit with Santa” 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum will also present Christmas by the Tracks for schools 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13; and Christmas open house 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
A Country Christmas Festival craft show will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Agri-Heritage Building, 116 S. Railroad Ave., Tylertown, with local artisans demonstrating their crafts at several downtown businesses, plus free refreshments. Call 601-876-2680 or go to www.walthallchamber.com.
Christmas in the Park at Holmes Water Park, Tylertown, features driving tours 6 to 8:30 nightly to New Year’s Eve, weather permitting. Cars cost $5, commercial vans $10, passenger buses (16 and more) $20.
