A Pike County man brought a belt to a squeegee fight at a Murphy USA store Wednesday afternoon and was detained after a scuffle broke out at a convenience store.
McComb police officers said a fight broke out at the line to a pump at the Murphy USA convenience store near the McComb Walmart.
Police said the fight involved a 17-year-old Black male and an adult white male.
Their names and ages weren’t immediately available, neither were the specific charges filed.
Detective Victoria Cater said the cause of the fight is unknown, but police alleged the adult instigated the fight.
“He tried to push him out of the line, but that is all we know,” she said, adding that the adult said he would “pull his belt off and whoop him.”
During the fight, the juvenile grabbed a squeegee near one of the pumps and used it to fight back, bloodying the man’s arm.
The older man was arrested at the scene but the teenager will not face charges, Carter said.
