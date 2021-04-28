TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors are looking to move forward on further renovations and maintenance to the courthouse.
County engineer Jeff Dungan agreed to serve on an advisory committee to work with architect Johnny Waycaster on devising plans for the project.
Supervisors also proposed Deputy Chancery Clerk Tanya Wilson, Assistant District Attorney Tim Jones, Jane Ard and Merrielyn Ginn to serve on the committee, with Bobbie Smith as an alternate.
Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry said she would contact the proposed members to see if they would agree to serve.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a proclamation declaring May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week.
• Approved the purchase of a scanner for $425 and a printer for $882 for voting services in Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford’s office.
• Directed a $795 reimbursement for sending a dispatcher to a certification course to the sheriff’s department.
• Approved expenses for Sheriff Kyle Breland to attend the summer sheriff’s conference in Biloxi.
• Heard a report from Breland that funds resulting from convictions that should be going to the sheriff’s department have been going to the county general fund.
• Approved payment of $1,777.70 for an annual subscription service for the 911 office.
• Accepted Raymond Gutter’s annual constable’s financial report.
• Approved a $441 garbage credit because the resident was being double-billed.
• Approved a $17.26 mobile home tax refund and the annual homestead disallowances.
