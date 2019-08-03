Voters in Senate District 38 will get someone familiar and experienced in their office no matter who they make a mark for Tuesday.
Incumbent Sen. Tammy Witherspoon is facing former senator and McComb City Administrator Kelvin Butler in the Democratic primary. The winner will get the Senate seat for the next four years because there is no Republican or independent opposition.
Butler, formerly a Magnolia alderman, vacated the Senate seat four years ago in an effort to succeed retiring chancery clerk Doug Touchstone, but he came up short against Republican Becky Buie in the general election.
Now, he says he can parlay his previous experience in the seat — three terms, starting in 2003 — into seniority, building on connections that he built and continues to maintain.
“Seniority is everything in the Legislature,” Butler said. “There’s an opportunity, since Sen. Dearing is retiring, to go back to Jackson with 12 years experience. I would be the senior senator from Southwest Mississippi.
“If you look at the numbers, I would be in the top 20 in seniority, and I think that’s an opportunity for Southwest Mississippi. I’ve served all my life, It’s what I do.”
He pointed out that he had chaired committees in each of his three Senate terms — first the library committee, then the local and private legislation committee and finally the labor committee.
Witherspoon said she may not have as many years in the Senate under her belt, but she has also held a leadership role in the Senate, as vice chair of the environmental protection committee.
“As a freshman, I did good things for my district, too,” she said.
She pointed to monetary awards this year to Magnolia for upgrades to the police and fire stations as benefits to the district.
“That’s safety for the citizens of Magnolia,” she said. “They needed that.”
She is also proud of a bill abating taxes on housing built for students and staff at Alcorn State University.
If re-elected, she intends to try again to gain passage for bills she authored in the current term to study the effects of airborne pollutants from poultry farms; to “ban the box” on job applications that would indicate prior convictions; and to mandate equal pay for women for equal work.
Butler touts his work with Dearing to fund the Workforce Training Center’s establishment and operations at Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“That $2 million is a big deal for Southwest Mississippi,” he said. “Now our citizens can train and prepare for the future, to make a living wage for their families.”
He also considers an accomplishment his push to raise the age requirement for getting a driver’s license and instituting additional time and steps to get a driver’s license.
“I thought it was important for teens to have more time with experienced drivers before they got their license,” Butler said. “It makes the roads safer for teens and other drivers.”
Neither candidate named significant policy differences in their positions, but their priorities varied slightly.
Both said education, especially full funding of the Mississippi Adequate Education Program formula, should be the most important issue for the legislature next year.
“It’s important for our children to get what they need,” Butler said. “People talk about the money we put into education showing no results, but we have no statistics to say that, because the formula hasn’t been fully funded.
“If we (fund the formula) for four or five years and there’s still no improvement, then we can do something different. We need to give it a chance.”
The formula “has only been fully funded twice,” Witherspoon said. “It was put in place 25 years ago. We should value education, and we need to fund it., though the formula is for adequate. It should be more than adequate.”
Witherspoon, endorsed by the Mississippi Association of Educators as well as Congressman Bennie Thompson, also wants to revisit the teacher raise passed this year to add $1,500 to the state’s pay scale.
“Teachers deserve more,” she said. “We need to put teachers first. I think it will come up again.”
Next on Witherspoon’s list is criminal justice reform, where she wants to lessen arrests and incarceration for people convicted of minor drug offenses and decrease the costs of holding them in jail or state prison while increasing the capacity of drug court and mental health services, rehabilitation programs and pre-trial diversion.
“We could cut some of our costs in half,” Witherspoon said.
She would also like to see partnerships with the community colleges and workforce training programs to give those minor drug offenders the skills they need to get jobs.
Butler wants to see the state expand Medicaid eligibility, as allowed under the Affordable Care Act.
“We are leaving billions of dollars on the table by not expanding Medicaid,” Butler said. “People go to work every day who can’t afford health care. If we can give people what they need there, they won’t have to spend all their money like that. They’ll have money to buy clothes and gas and whatever.”
Jobs are also an important part of Butler’s platform, and he says reaching across county lines is key.
“We can get more jobs if we think regionally, and that’s why I’m excited about Scenic Rivers” Development Alliance, he said. “A lot of the state is getting it right. It’s important to build coalitions to work together and not fight each other.”
He cited as examples the PUL Alliance of Pontotoc, Union and Lee counties, centered on Tupelo, and the Golden Triangle, based on the cities of Columbus, Starkville and West Point.
“I hope the citizens see the type of legislator, alderman and city administrator I was, and vote for me again,” Butler said. “I’m all about representing the people. I thank those who gave me the opportunity before, and I ask for their support again.”
“I’ve worked with the towns and supervisors across the district to solve the problems in this district,” Witherspoon said. “Things are going good, and I want to continue to serve the citizens of District 38.”
