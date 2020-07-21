Hospitals are in critical condition as intensive care capacity rapidly diminishes, and state health officials noted Monday that coronavirus cases around Mississippi are not inflated but are instead under-reported.
“There is a price for everything. There is no free lunch, and we are paying the price for the Fourth of July, and we are going to pay the price for what is happening right now,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.
Speaking at Gov. Tate Reeves’ daily coronavirus briefing, Dobbs said hospitals are still close to critical capacity, with just one ICU bed available in the five most prominent hospitals in Jackson.
“(Cases) are growing so quickly it shows we are pushing our system over its capacity, and frankly, we are already there,” he said. “If we overload the system with sick folks, these things are going to continue.”
Dobbs said there are 943 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state, and 200 of those are in the ICU, meaning that close to 40% of all intensive care patients are coronavirus patients.
“The point of this is that hospitals have to activate their surge plans,” he said, adding that the state will order hospitals to close all elective surgeries if they cannot keep 10% capacity free for coronavirus patients. “If they are unable to meet that measure, that is indicative that they are unable to serve all situations. The main point is that we prioritize our care for critical individuals.”
Dobbs also mentioned the fact that tests are taking longer to process, noting that most tests are taken to a private lab that services not just Mississippi but also Louisiana and Florida, and those labs are becoming overwhelmed.
He also said that there is a “popular” urgent care company that is not reporting its cases, leading to an under-reporting of cases. Dobbs urged all urgent care facilities to report their numbers.
“It is mandated by law that you report cases so that we can investigate them,” he said.
This is a big issue when it comes to federally allocated funds, Reeves said, noting allocation decisions “hinge” on reporting numbers and data.
“They can only make those decisions if they have good, strong accurate cases,” he said. “If we are under-reporting ... it is not good for us. We are fighting with every other state. We have to report accurately to the federal government.”
Dobbs also said he heard rumors that the state and hospitals may be over-reporting deaths, by falsely labeling deaths as coronavirus related for increased funding, but he said that’s patently false.
He said all death certificate cases are confirmed by the state before it is added to the data and the department has corrected deaths officials found were not connected to the virus.
On the issue of contact tracing, Dobbs said the department is significantly hindered by the slow reporting of results, and when cases take seven to 10 days to confirm that makes contact tracing much more difficult.
“There is no goosing of the numbers with deaths. If they died of coronavirus, they died of coronavirus,” he said.
Reeves said he’s noticed more people wearing masks in public and is happy with the number of people complying of Centers for Disease Control recommendations to wear them. Reeves said he has seen more masks in his day-to-day life, but also said it is important for an individual to cover both their mouth and nose for the mask to slow the spread.
“We are at a stage that every Mississippian should assume that everyone has it,” he said.
The health department also reported a new outbreak within a long-term care facility in Pike County.
Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare has three staff members and three residents confirmed to have the virus, which makes it the third long-term care facility in the county to report an outbreak.
Camellia Estates has one staff member with the virus and no residents, while McComb Nursing and Rehab has had 20 staff members and 35 residents with the virus.
Mississippi had another high day of cases on Monday, with 1,251 new cases reported, however, just three new deaths were confirmed.
The state has identified 43,889 cases and 1,358 deaths since the outbreak was first detected in March.
Pike County’s 24-hour case count rose by 14 for a total of 596, while Lincoln County’s rose by 19 to 602 cases.
Amite County added seven for a total of 143, Franklin added nine for a total of 72, Lawrence went up by one and stands at 208 total, Walthall County added four for a total of 353 and Wilkinson added eight for a total of 129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.