For the second day in a row, new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi decreased from the previous day.
Mississippi State Department of Health reported 497 new cases Friday afternoon, delayed from the usual morning report. There were 701 new cases reported Thursday. The total number of cases for Mississippi is 92,432.
There were 12 new deaths reported in the state.
As of early Friday night, the breakdown by county of new cases was still delayed.
Gov. Tate Reeves expects a report from the White House on Monday will show that Mississippi’s virus numbers were flat this week compared to last week.
“When we came out of Labor Day, we wanted to watch very closely what it looked like,” Reeves said.
“We have not yet seen a major spike out of Labor Day, but this week we were flat. So we didn’t see a continued significant decline as we have for the last five or six weeks.”
Reeves and State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs addressed concerns over COVID-19 as related to the upcoming state fair and the general election in November.
The 161st Mississippi State Fair, set for Oct. 7-18, will go on with new safety precautions but not the same restrictions as those on social gatherings as detailed in Reeves’ Safe Return order.
“It’s more of a business operation than it is a social gathering,” Reeves said.
Dobbs added that, unlike casual social gatherings, there will be safety marshals staffing the fair, screening guests and ensuring that they are wearing masks and maintaing social distance while browsing the fairgrounds and while standing in line for rides.
“Typically where there is structure, whether it’s in a K-12 classroom or in settings such as this, structure tends to significantly reduce the likelihood of transmissions,” Reeves said.
Dobbs said people who are elderly, who have a chronic medical issue or who might be worried about the virus may not want to attend.
As for the election, he said he and the health department are willing to work with the secretary of state’s office to make masks available and to work with poll staff as needed.
Reeves pointed out that the state has already had primaries and a run-off under COVID-19 precautions, and he is confident it can be done in November too.
