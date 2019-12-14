Tech Mechs ready for robot competition

Cue up “Everything Is Awesome!”
That theme from “The Lego Movie” seems to be a fitting theme for the Tech Mechs, a Lego League team of Pike County homeschoolers participating in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, robotics competition.
Team members and their adult leaders, Walt and Lola Holifield, talked about their competitive pursuit Tuesday for the McComb Lions Club.
FIRST — founded by Segway inventor Dean Kamen and Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Woodie Flowers — has four levels of competition: Lego League Jr. for lower grades, Lego League for middle grades, and Tech Challenge and Robotics Competition for upper grades, with some age overlaps between levels.
In addition to robot design and performance and a research presentation on various assigned topics, teams are also judged on core values, Walt Holifield said.
“One thing this competition teaches and values is gracious professionalism,” Holifield said. “The idea is to better our opponents as well as ourselves.”
As an example, he said another team at a competition had run out of time to complete their tasks, but the Pike Countians an other teams had contributed time-outs to help give the first team time to finish.
Starting a team takes an $800 registration fee for the Tech Mechs’ level of competition at Lego League, and that gets the team a kit with a robotic base and Legos with which to build their robot body and document completion of various tasks.
The kit also comes with a research project, which is not necessarily related to the robot and its tasks.
This year, the Lego League research project is called “City Shaper,” which calls for the students to research ways their hometowns can be improved.
The Tech Mechs decided to look at possible ways the old McComb city hospital downtown could be renovated and put into use again, and they spoke architect Steve Cox, Historic Preservation Committee member Michael Guttuso and city Zoning, Inspection and Planning Director Henry Green about permissible actions and procedures for undertaking renovations and addressing issues like the presence of asbestos and lead paint.
They built a scale model of the facility and also conducted surveys about possible uses for the building, including a youth activities center and escape rooms, a children’s theatre, an orphanage and a homeless shelter.
The survey results showed an overwhelming preference for an activities center, “because there’s nothing to do,” team member Daniel Holifield said.
Team members also met and talked with business people about various possible uses for the building, and got some offers for financial backing or taking on development of a use or business if a feasible business model is developed.
“We’ve run some business models on escape rooms, and that’s a real thing,” Lola Holifield said.
Walt Holifield said the competition season typically runs from August to April, and in addition to the registration fee, teams may need up to $8,000, or more, to travel to the various levels of competition.
The flexibility of homeschooling might make participation easier for that group, but Holifield said schools in the area like North Pike and Bogue Chitto have put teams in competition before.
